Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition was launched in India on Monday as a new variant of the original smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year. The handset sports a leather finish with an embossed texture with artwork on the rear panel. The new Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition smartphone is only available in a green colourway. However, it ships with similar features and specifications as the original Camon 20 smartphone, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition price, availability

The newly unveiled Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon. However, it is yet to be listed on the e-commerce site. Customers can also purchase the handset from retail stores. It is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition sports a leather back with an embossed texture and graffiti. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM under the hood.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition ships with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Additionally, the phone packs up to 256GB of onboard storage and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.