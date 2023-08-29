Technology News
Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition With 64-Megapixel Camera, Leather Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2023 12:07 IST
Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition With 64-Megapixel Camera, Leather Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno India

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition price in India is set at Rs. 15,999

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • The handset runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition features a triple rear camera setup

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition was launched in India on Monday as a new variant of the original smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year. The handset sports a leather finish with an embossed texture with artwork on the rear panel. The new Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition smartphone is only available in a green colourway. However, it ships with similar features and specifications as the original Camon 20 smartphone, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition price, availability

The newly unveiled Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon. However, it is yet to be listed on the e-commerce site. Customers can also purchase the handset from retail stores. It is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition sports a leather back with an embossed texture and graffiti. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM under the hood.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition ships with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Additionally, the phone packs up to 256GB of onboard storage and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition, Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition specifications, Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Other Cryptocurrencies See Values Rise

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition With 64-Megapixel Camera, Leather Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
