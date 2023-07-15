Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals, Discounts and Offers on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon is offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI cards and ICICI Bank credit cards during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 09:52 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the deals

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is currently live in India
  • There are coupon-based discounts as well
  • Smartphone deals also include exchange offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, the much-anticipated annual sale for Prime subscribers has kicked off in India with huge discounts on a wide range of product categories. The two-day sale brings exchange offers, no-cost EMI options and payment offers exclusively for Amazon Prime members. As always, smartphones are the highlights of this year's sale and the online marketplace is witnessing the first sale of handsets such as the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G during the event. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones. It has also partnered with SBI and ICICI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions.

Popular smartphone makers like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and iQoo have listed their 5G handsets with discounts on Amazon during the sale. If you are looking for deals on 5G smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the Prime Day sale, we've rounded up some of the best options below.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on 5G mobile phones under Rs. 30,000

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and was launched in India earlier this month with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In the ongoing sale, customers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 cashback for purchases of this handset made through SBI Cards and ICICI credit cards. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 200 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 22,750. You can also pick from EMI options starting at Rs. 1,147 per month.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,999

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Launched in India earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Now, the 5G handset is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 21,999. There is an additional Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via eligible credit cards. EMI options for the device start at Rs. 1,051 and there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 20,800. The Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G

As the latest entrant into the mid-range 5G smartphone space, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is currently listed with its original price of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. But the online marketplace is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount on purchases made via select bank cards. Further, there is Rs. 300 cashback and welcome rewards on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 28,499. EMI options for the handset start at Rs. 1,433 per month. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999

iQoo Z7s 5G

During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, the iQoo Z7s is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 with the associated bank card offer. You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,550. Further, EMI options start at Rs. 908. The iQoo Z7s 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with 44W wired fast charging support. However, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999

Oppo F23 5G

The Oppo F23 5G was unveiled in India in May, priced at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Now, it is available for Rs. 23,499 (including bank offers). Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 23,749. EMI options begin at Rs. 1,194 per month. The Oppo F23 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is currently listed with discounts in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. It is available for Rs. 17,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 19,999. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 17,000. Further, Amazon is offering a Rs. 500 coupon-based discount. Bank offers will further bring the price down for the handset. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
