Interest in mobile gaming in India spiked after the success of PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, and Fortnite among other games on the platform. Now, users do not have to spend too much for high-end gaming devices like Asus ROG or Red Magic to play mobile games. Just like gaming PCs and laptops, smartphone brands like Poco, Xiaomi, and Tecno are selling gaming-focused handsets with mainstream SoCs at affordable price tags. If you are looking for a good gaming experience, here are the best deals on gaming-focussed smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in India during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Besides the regular sale discounts, the e-commerce website offers up to 10 percent instant discounts for shoppers purchasing through State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options and coupon discounts.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is retailing for Rs. 17,248 on Amazon. Plus, shoppers can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 discount for SBI card purchases. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 16,200. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Poco X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is now listed at Rs. 19,999 (including SBI card offers) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 19,400 exchange discount as well. The Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. It features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

iQoo Z7s 5G

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the iQoo Z7s is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It can be purchased at a further discounted price of Rs. 16,749 with the associated bank card offer. Interested shoppers can also swap old smartphones for an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,050. The iQoo Z7s 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. It runs on Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,749 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Amazon has listed the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G for Rs. 19,999. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,850, for eligible smartphones. The online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the RealmeNarzo 60 Pro 5G is currently available for Rs. 18,499. Further, users can avail Rs. 750 coupon discount as well. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases of this handset made through SBI cards. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 17,450. The RealmeNarzo 60 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.