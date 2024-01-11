Amazon Great Republic Day sale is all set to kick off and customers who missed the e-commerce platform's recent sale events will soon have access to competitive deals, discounts, and offers on several products, including consumer electronics. If you're in the market for a new smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000, the upcoming Amazon sale is one of the best times to make a purchase. You can also use eligible bank cards and exchange offers to further lower the price of your next handset.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale, you will be able to access discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, iQoo, Tecno, OnePlus, Vivo and several other smartphone brands that will offer their handsets for less than Rs. 30,000. The e-commerce giant has shared many upcoming deals on these phones via a landing page.

Once the sale begins on Saturday at midnight (if you don't have a Prime subscription, you'll have to wait till 12pm on Saturday) you can purchase the OnePlus Nord 3 5G at an effective price of Rs. 26,999 — including bank offers — instead of its listed price of Rs. 33,999. Similarly, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at Rs. 25,999, down from the original price of Rs. 30,999.

We've compiled some of the most noteworthy deals on smartphones available under Rs. 30,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale. It's important to note that the deal prices listed on Amazon are inclusive of a bank discount — you can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

