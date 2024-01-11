Technology News

iQoo Neo 7, OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, and More: Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 During Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day sale begins at midnight on January 13 — but only for Prime subscribers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2024 20:09 IST
iQoo Neo 7, OnePlus Nord 3, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, and More: Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 During Amazon Sale

OnePlus Nord 3 5G (pictured) will be on sale at an effective price of Rs. 26,999

  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale will bring discounts on midrange phones
  • Phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme will be on sale under Rs. 30,000
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will go on sale at an effective price of Rs. 25,999
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is all set to kick off and customers who missed the e-commerce platform's recent sale events will soon have access to competitive deals, discounts, and offers on several products, including consumer electronics. If you're in the market for a new smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000, the upcoming Amazon sale is one of the best times to make a purchase. You can also use eligible bank cards and exchange offers to further lower the price of your next handset.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale, you will be able to access discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, iQoo, Tecno, OnePlus, Vivo and several other smartphone brands that will offer their handsets for less than Rs. 30,000. The e-commerce giant has shared many upcoming deals on these phones via a landing page.

Once the sale begins on Saturday at midnight (if you don't have a Prime subscription, you'll have to wait till 12pm on Saturday) you can purchase the OnePlus Nord 3 5G at an effective price of Rs. 26,999 — including bank offers — instead of its listed price of Rs. 33,999. Similarly, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at Rs. 25,999, down from the original price of Rs. 30,999.

We've compiled some of the most noteworthy deals on smartphones available under Rs. 30,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale. It's important to note that the deal prices listed on Amazon are inclusive of a bank discount — you can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Product MRP Deal Price
iQoo Neo 7 5G 29,999 23,999
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 30,999 25,999
Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G 29,999 23,999
OnePlus Nord 3 5G 33,999 26,999
Realme Narzo 60 Pro 23,999 21,999
Vivo Y200 5G 21,999 20,499

iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Great battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Extended software support
  • Bad
  • Competition offers better build quality
  • Camera setup not very versatile
  • No IP rating
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Camon 20 Premier 5G

Camon 20 Premier 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, distinctive design
  • Pretty good cameras in segment
  • Above average battery life
  • Smooth overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Average stereo speakers
  • Comparatively low display brightness
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Vivo Y200

Vivo Y200

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale, Great Republic Day sale offers, Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, iQoo Neo 7 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Vivo Y200 5G
