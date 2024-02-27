Technology News
Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 100-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 18:15 IST
Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC

Highlights
  • Tecno could pack a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming phone
  • Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G could succeed Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
  • It could support 66W charging support
Tecno is working on the Camon 30 series as a successor to the Camon 20 lineup. The upcoming lineup is expected to include multiple models including the Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Pro 5G, and Camon 30 Premier 5G. Ahead of any official announcement, alleged hands-on images and specifications of Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G have popped up online. The renders show a green colour variant of the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G. It is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) posted alleged live images and specifications of the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G on X. The renders show the device in a green finish. It appears to have a circular-shaped camera island on the rear with multiple sensors. The physical buttons are all located on the left-hand side of the handset. There is a centrally located hole-punch cutout on the display as well.

As per the tipster, the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. It is said to come in 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. The handset is tipped to feature a 100-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Tecno could pack a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming phone with 66W charging support.

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G that debuted with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera. The handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
