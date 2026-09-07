Tecno Camon Slim 5G was announced on Monday as the latest addition to the company's Camon lineup. While the new smartphone has been listed on the tech firm's website, revealing its specifications, features, design, and colour options, its pricing and availability details remain under wraps. It will ship in six colourways. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The handset boasts a thin and light form factor, measuring 6.39mm in thickness. The Camon Slim 5G has been unveiled months after its 4G-only model was launched globally with a Helio G200 Ultimate SoC.

Tecno Camon Slim 5G Price, Availability

The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Tecno Camon Slim 5G. However, the handset is confirmed to go on sale globally via the Tecno online store.

Moreover, the Tecno Camon Slim 5G will be offered in Burgundy Red, Gossamer White, Matisse Black, Neo Mondrian, Rebel Pink, and Van Gogh Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Camon Slim 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is a dual SIM phone that ships with Tecno's Android 16-based HiOS 16. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset. The tech firm claims that its new phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Tecno Camon Slim 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view and autofocus. Moreover, the smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that the battery will offer five years of durability. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a geomagnetic sensor, an A+G sensor, an ambient light sensor, an IR blaster, and an e-compass. The phone measures 162.58 x 77.27 x 6.39mm.