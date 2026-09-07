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  • Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features

Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features

Tecno Camon Slim 5G will ship in Burgundy Red, Gossamer White, Matisse Black, Neo Mondrian, Rebel Pink, and Van Gogh Blue colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 13:58 IST
Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon Slim 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter

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Highlights
  • Tecno Camon Slim 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Tecno Camon Slim 5G supports 45W wired fast charging
  • Tecno Camon Slim 5G carries a 50-megapixel rear camera
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Tecno Camon Slim 5G was announced on Monday as the latest addition to the company's Camon lineup. While the new smartphone has been listed on the tech firm's website, revealing its specifications, features, design, and colour options, its pricing and availability details remain under wraps. It will ship in six colourways. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The handset boasts a thin and light form factor, measuring 6.39mm in thickness. The Camon Slim 5G has been unveiled months after its 4G-only model was launched globally with a Helio G200 Ultimate SoC.

Tecno Camon Slim 5G Price, Availability

The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Tecno Camon Slim 5G. However, the handset is confirmed to go on sale globally via the Tecno online store.

Moreover, the Tecno Camon Slim 5G will be offered in Burgundy Red, Gossamer White, Matisse Black, Neo Mondrian, Rebel Pink, and Van Gogh Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Camon Slim 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is a dual SIM phone that ships with Tecno's Android 16-based HiOS 16. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset. The tech firm claims that its new phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Tecno Camon Slim 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view and autofocus. Moreover, the smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Camon Slim 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that the battery will offer five years of durability. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a geomagnetic sensor, an A+G sensor, an ambient light sensor, an IR blaster, and an e-compass. The phone measures 162.58 x 77.27 x 6.39mm.

Tecno Camon Slim 5G

Tecno Camon Slim 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Camon Slim 5G, Tecno, Tecno Camon Slim 5G Launch, Tecno Camon Slim 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features
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