The Blood of Dawnwalker Sells 1 Million Copies in Just 2 Days of Launch

The Blood of Dawnwalker has sold 1 million copies, developer Rebel Wolves has confirmed. The dark fantasy RPG reached the sales milestone in just two days of launch. The Blood of Dawnwalker launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 3.

Publisher Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves confirmed the sales milestone in a social media post on Saturday. The official X account for The Blood of Dawnwalker thanked players who picked up the game after it launched last week.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the game's creative director, called the sales milestone “surreal.”

Thank you for playing, sharing, supporting, and being part of the community! ❤ pic.twitter.com/9fNqO8gNGB — Dawnwalker (@DawnwalkerGame) September 5, 2026

The Blood of Dawnwalker Hits 1 Million Copies Sold

Reaching a million units sold in just two days of launch is an impressive feat, especially for a studio's debut title. The Blood of Dawnwalker is also an original IP, with no ties to an existing franchise. The game has been developer by Rebel Wolves, a Polish studio established by CD Projekt Red veterans in 2022.

The Blood of Dawnwalker received attention in the lead up to its release due to its creative connection to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the game director of The Witcher 3, is one of the co-founders of Rebel Wolves and served as game director on the project.

On Steam, The Blood of Dawnwalker has reached an all-time peak of 78,188 concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a gothic RPG set in 14th-century medieval Europe. The game focusses on a conflict between humans living in Vale Sangora, a fictional valley in the Carpathian Mountains, and a clique of powerful vampires who take control of the region.

The open world RPG features an in-game time mechanic and dual gameplay loops spread across daytime and nighttime. Players can explore the world as a human during the day and a vampire during the night.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.