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The Blood of Dawnwalker Sells 1 Million Copies in Just 2 Days of Launch

The Blood of Dawnwalker launched on September 3.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 September 2026 13:46 IST
The Blood of Dawnwalker Sells 1 Million Copies in Just 2 Days of Launch

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ Rebel Wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a choice-driven RPG

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Highlights
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker is developed by Rebel Wolves
  • The RPG is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Rebel Wolves was founded by CD Projekt Red veterans
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The Blood of Dawnwalker has sold 1 million copies, developer Rebel Wolves has confirmed. The dark fantasy RPG reached the sales milestone in just two days of launch. The Blood of Dawnwalker launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 3.

Publisher Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves confirmed the sales milestone in a social media post on Saturday. The official X account for The Blood of Dawnwalker thanked players who picked up the game after it launched last week.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the game's creative director, called the sales milestone “surreal.”

The Blood of Dawnwalker Hits 1 Million Copies Sold

Reaching a million units sold in just two days of launch is an impressive feat, especially for a studio's debut title. The Blood of Dawnwalker is also an original IP, with no ties to an existing franchise. The game has been developer by Rebel Wolves, a Polish studio established by CD Projekt Red veterans in 2022.

The Blood of Dawnwalker received attention in the lead up to its release due to its creative connection to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the game director of The Witcher 3, is one of the co-founders of Rebel Wolves and served as game director on the project.

On Steam, The Blood of Dawnwalker has reached an all-time peak of 78,188 concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a gothic RPG set in 14th-century medieval Europe. The game focusses on a conflict between humans living in Vale Sangora, a fictional valley in the Carpathian Mountains, and a clique of powerful vampires who take control of the region.

The open world RPG features an in-game time mechanic and dual gameplay loops spread across daytime and nighttime. Players can explore the world as a human during the day and a vampire during the night.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

upcoming
The Blood of Dawnwalker

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Choice-driven story
  • Compelling characters
  • Time as a resource mechanic
  • Distinct day and night gameplay
  • Deep skill trees
  • Bad
  • Repetitive combat
  • Technical and performance issues
Read detailed Bandai Namco The Blood of Dawnwalker review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: The Blood of Dawnwalker, Rebel Wolves, Bandai Namco
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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