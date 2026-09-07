Oppo officially revealed details about its upcoming Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones for the first time today. The Weibo post by an Oppo executive explained the company's direction for its new camera system in detail. This year's focus is said to be on delivering better clarity and colour accuracy. The company also touched on rejecting fake textures using AI imagery. Both smartphones are said to feature 200-megapixel rear cameras this year. Oppo's partnership with camera company Hasselblad will also help with these objectives.

Oppo Teases Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max Cameras and Features

Oppo Find X Series Product Manager Zhou Shijie revealed the first confirmed details about the upcoming Find X10 series smartphones in a Weibo post. The post also included an image confirming a September launch this year.

The Oppo executive said Oppo will announce a new “Hasselblad Ultra HD Original Camera” that will capture clearer images, more accurate colours, and more realistic lighting and shadows.

The executive clarified that the Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel rear cameras, an industry first. The Find X10 will only get two 200-megapixel rear cameras. The hardware, which he claims is jointly developed with their partner Hasselblad, will enable “ultra-high image quality” and reduce dependence on the generation of fake textures.

The new camera systems use a second-generation Danxia colour system (hardware). This system reportedly uses 24 channels for colour sampling and 15EV dynamic accuracy to deliver accurate ambient light and colour. Oppo's LUMO imaging engine then helps with reconstructing the image from there on.

Photo Credit: Weibo, Zhou Shijie (Oppo)

The image accompanying the Weibo post also gives us our first official glimpse at the new camera system. The darkened image shows a camera system with three rear cameras laid out in a square platform. The camera layout appears similar to the previously leaked renders of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The leaked renders showed the unannounced handset in two different colourways. It also showed a white finish, similar to the previously launched Oppo Find X9 Ultra's Tundra Umber variant.