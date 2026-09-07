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Oppo Find X10 Series Camera Details Revealed, Find X10 Pro Max to Get Three 200-Megapixel Sensors

Oppo has officially revealed details about its upcoming Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 13:34 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Camera Details Revealed, Find X10 Pro Max to Get Three 200-Megapixel Sensors

Oppo’s Find X9 Pro features two 200-megapixel rear-facing cameras

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel rear cameras
  • Oppo Find X10 will feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras
  • Both devices will use the brand’s 2nd-generation Danxia colour system
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Oppo officially revealed details about its upcoming Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones for the first time today. The Weibo post by an Oppo executive explained the company's direction for its new camera system in detail. This year's focus is said to be on delivering better clarity and colour accuracy. The company also touched on rejecting fake textures using AI imagery. Both smartphones are said to feature 200-megapixel rear cameras this year. Oppo's partnership with camera company Hasselblad will also help with these objectives.

Oppo Teases Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max Cameras and Features

Oppo Find X Series Product Manager Zhou Shijie revealed the first confirmed details about the upcoming Find X10 series smartphones in a Weibo post. The post also included an image confirming a September launch this year.

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The Oppo executive said Oppo will announce a new “Hasselblad Ultra HD Original Camera” that will capture clearer images, more accurate colours, and more realistic lighting and shadows.

The executive clarified that the Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel rear cameras, an industry first. The Find X10 will only get two 200-megapixel rear cameras. The hardware, which he claims is jointly developed with their partner Hasselblad, will enable “ultra-high image quality” and reduce dependence on the generation of fake textures.

The new camera systems use a second-generation Danxia colour system (hardware). This system reportedly uses 24 channels for colour sampling and 15EV dynamic accuracy to deliver accurate ambient light and colour. Oppo's LUMO imaging engine then helps with reconstructing the image from there on.

oppo findx10 findx10promax gadgets 360 oppofindx10 oppofindx10promax oppo

Photo Credit: Weibo, Zhou Shijie (Oppo)

 

The image accompanying the Weibo post also gives us our first official glimpse at the new camera system. The darkened image shows a camera system with three rear cameras laid out in a square platform. The camera layout appears similar to the previously leaked renders of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The leaked renders showed the unannounced handset in two different colourways. It also showed a white finish, similar to the previously launched Oppo Find X9 Ultra's Tundra Umber variant.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Cameras, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Cameras, Oppo Find X10 Launch, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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