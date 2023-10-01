Technology News

iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to kick off on October 8.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2023 10:39 IST
iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 was launched in 2021
  • It has been retailing at around Rs 55,000 mark online at the moment
  • Apple is selling the iPhone 13 128GB model at Rs 59,900
The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to kick off on October 8, and ahead of the sale commencement, Amazon is dropping deals for consumers. The latest in the series is a deal around the iPhone 13, which brings it down to under Rs 40,000 (effective price). However, this price includes an exchange offer for consumers, which means if you do not opt for an exchange, the iPhone 13 might come at a slightly higher price than what's teased during the sale. 

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 is currently retailing at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 69,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 89,900 for the 512GB model. This means that the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will offer a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the official MOP of the iPhone 13. 

iPhone 13 at under Rs 40,000? Here's a deal breakdown

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, interested customers can get their hands on the iPhone 13 at its lowest price. But how? The deal breakdown offered by Amazon promises a deal price which is likely to be lower than the Rs 59,900 pricing. Further, if customers use SBI Bank Debit and Credit cards, an additional Rs 1,500 will be offered as a maximum discount. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, SBI Bank customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on purchases on mobiles which has an upper limit of Rs 1,500, while other categories have an upper limit of Rs 1,750.

iphone 13 deal amazon deal 2023 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale iPhone 13 deal

Customers who have an old device (working smartphone) to exchange will get extra off, as teased by Amazon, which will be over and above the value of the phone being exchanged. However, not everyone will have a phone to exchange, so we can assume that a bank offer is what a lot of people will be opting for. Nevertheless, combining the deal price, bank discount and extra off on exchange, Amazon claims an effective price of under Rs 40,000 for the iPhone 13.

It's worth mentioning that the deal will only hold for a limited time. As always, we expect Amazon to bump the deal pricing of the iPhone 13 as demand surges and depending on the available stocks. 

Apart from the iPhone 13, we can expect Amazon to offer discounts on other iPhone models like iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

