OnePlus Diwali sale 2023 has been officially teased by the company. While the sale dates and exclusive deals are yet to be unveiled, OnePlus has listed a number of products that will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming sale. Interested buyers will also get additional benefits on their purchase using OnePlus App. The company has listed a few products that may receive huge discounts at this sale. These include OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad tablet. The upcoming sale may also see deals on upcoming OnePlus Pad Go, along with OnePlus Nord Watch and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, OnePlus has announced its Diwali special sale, which may go live soon. The Chinese tech giant will announce the deals on October 7, the same day when Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale 2023 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will go live for their respective subscription accounts.

The OnePlus India website has listed some exclusive benefits for buyers who will purchase products using the official app. With up to 18 months EMI options, users can also get free accessories on select models during the sale. Among the expected lineup, the company has listed OnePlus 11 5G smartphone to start at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, including bank offers. Users can also save an additional Rs. 4,000 using coupon, and stand a chance to buy free Buds Z2 TWS earphones on their purchase. The OnePlus 11 5G price in India currently starts from Rs. 56,999.

Other smartphones that could be available during the sale include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starting at Rs. 17,499, OnePlus Nord 3 5G from Rs. Rs. 28,999, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G starting at Rs. 22,999, all including bank offers.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones, launched in March this year, are listed to begin at a starting price of Rs. 7,999, inclusive of bank discounts, whereas the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be available for sale at Rs. 2,299, including bank offers. For wires earphones, OnePlus has listed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 at Rs. 1,349 with bank deals and the OnePlus Nord Wired earphone at Rs. 599.

OnePlus Pad will also be available at a discounted price during the sale, starting at Rs. 36,999, including bank offers. The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Pad Go is also listed to go on sale, however, its official price will be released on October 6 in India. For smartwatch, the OnePlus Nord Watch can be purchased at Rs. 4,999 at OnePlus Diwali sale. On the other hand, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro buyers can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off on the discounted price, which will start at Rs. 94,999.

To avail the app exclusive benefits, users can download the OnePlus app from Google Play Store.

