OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Offers on OnePlus Mobiles, TWS and More Expected

OnePlus will announce the Diwali sale deals on October 7.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 September 2023 20:03 IST
OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Offers on OnePlus Mobiles, TWS and More Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

OnePlus Pad will be available at a discounted price, starting at Rs. 36,999, including bank offers

  • OnePlus Diwali special sale may go live soon
  • OnePlus India website has listed exclusive benefits for app purchases
  • OnePlus 11 5G price in India currently starts from Rs. 56,999
OnePlus Diwali sale 2023 has been officially teased by the company. While the sale dates and exclusive deals are yet to be unveiled, OnePlus has listed a number of products that will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming sale. Interested buyers will also get additional benefits on their purchase using OnePlus App. The company has listed a few products that may receive huge discounts at this sale. These include OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Pad tablet. The upcoming sale may also see deals on upcoming OnePlus Pad Go, along with OnePlus Nord Watch and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. 

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, OnePlus has announced its Diwali special sale, which may go live soon. The Chinese tech giant will announce the deals on October 7, the same day when Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale 2023 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will go live for their respective subscription accounts. 

The OnePlus India website has listed some exclusive benefits for buyers who will purchase products using the official app. With up to 18 months EMI options, users can also get free accessories on select models during the sale. Among the expected lineup, the company has listed OnePlus 11 5G smartphone to start at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, including bank offers. Users can also save an additional Rs. 4,000 using coupon, and stand a chance to buy free Buds Z2 TWS earphones on their purchase. The OnePlus 11 5G price in India currently starts from Rs. 56,999.

Other smartphones that could be available during the sale include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starting at Rs. 17,499, OnePlus Nord 3 5G from Rs. Rs. 28,999, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G starting at Rs. 22,999, all including bank offers. 

Meanwhile, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones, launched in March this year, are listed to begin at a starting price of Rs. 7,999, inclusive of bank discounts, whereas the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be available for sale at Rs. 2,299, including bank offers. For wires earphones, OnePlus has listed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 at Rs. 1,349 with bank deals and the OnePlus Nord Wired earphone at Rs. 599. 

OnePlus Pad will also be available at a discounted price during the sale, starting at Rs. 36,999, including bank offers. The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Pad Go is also listed to go on sale, however, its official price will be released on October 6 in India. For smartwatch, the OnePlus Nord Watch can be purchased at Rs. 4,999 at OnePlus Diwali sale. On the other hand, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro buyers can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off on the discounted price, which will start at Rs. 94,999. 

To avail the app exclusive benefits, users can download the OnePlus app from Google Play Store. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright and crisp AMOLED display
  • Good companion app
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks built-in GPS
  • No Bluetooth calling
  • No speaker
  • Confusing notification system
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Watch review
Strap Colour Deep Blue, Midnight Black
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android 6, iOS 11
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, comfortable fit
  • IP55 water and dust resistance
  • Good battery life, Qi wireless charging
  • Detailed, exciting, engaging sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • Bad
  • Needs a OnePlus or Oppo smartphone for best performance
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Decent design, comfortable fit
  • Water resistance for both the earbuds and the case
  • Good ANC for the price
  • Punchy, fun sound
  • Decent battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones
  • Dull mid-range
  • No equaliser settings in the app
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Easy to use, convenient controls
  • App support, equaliser controls
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good ANC performance
  • Punchy sound works well with some genres
  • Bad
  • Magnetic power switch is accident prone
  • Strong bass can get tiring, may not suit certain kinds of music
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Diwali sale, OnePlus Diwali sale 2023, OnePlus 11 5g, OnePlus Buds Pro 2
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Loki Season 2, Kaala Paani, and More: The Biggest Shows on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Prime Video in October

OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Offers on OnePlus Mobiles, TWS and More Expected
