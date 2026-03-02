Tecno Pop X will be launched in India in the first week of March, the China-based tech firm has confirmed. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the launch of the upcoming phone is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing various details, including its design, specifications, features, availability in the country, and colourway. Separately, a tech blogger claims that the handset will debut in India as the rebranded version of the recently launched Tecno Spark Go 3, which sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS display and carries a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

Tecno Pop X Set to Launch in India on March 4

According to the dedicated microsite for the smartphone, the Tecno Pop X will be launched in India on March 4 at 12 pm IST. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. It will be sold in at least a white colourway. The upcoming Tecno Pop X will be equipped with a display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It is shown to feature relatively thick bezels, too. It will carry a single rear camera unit on the back, which appears inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Moreover, the Tecno Pop X will feature an infrared sensor on the back, paired with an LED flash. The phone's power button and volume controls are seen on the right edge, while there's a SIM tray on the left edge. It is teased to boast a flat rear panel and a flat middle frame. More details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset, pricing, and camera configuration, are yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker.

However, tech blogger Paras Guglani claims that the Tecno Pop X is the rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 3, which was launched in India on January 16 at a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the configuration featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is currently on sale in India via Flipkart in Aurora Purple, Galaxy Blue, Ink Black, and Titanium Grey colourways.

To recap, the Tecno Spark Go 3 boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Spark Go 3 is powered by a 4nm octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries a single rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel shooter. It also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.