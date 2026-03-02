Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi Pad 8 to Tag Along

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 March 2026 09:01 IST
Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi Pad 8 to Tag Along

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a circular rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra was unveiled in select global markets on February 28, along with the new Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8, during the Chinese tech firm's February launch event. Recently, the smartphone maker confirmed that the three new devices will also be unveiled in India soon. Now, the company has announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, and Xiaomi Pad 8 will be launched in the second week of March. Moreover, the dedicated microsite for the phones on an e-commerce platform recently confirmed their availability via the website. The microsite has now been updated to reveal the key specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 Set to Launch in India on March 11

In a post on X, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the new Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in India on March 11, accompanied by the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi Pad 8. This comes soon after the global launch of the three devices, which took place late last month.

We already know that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. Now, the dedicated microsite for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been updated to reveal various details about the handset, which are identical to its global counterpart. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. Additionally, the handset will feature an LPDDR5x RAM, paired with a UPFS 4.1 onboard storage.

In India, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It will also feature support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the handset will provide up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge, and it is claimed to retain about 80 percent of its original battery capacity after 1,600 charging cycles. The phone will ship Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The company has yet to reveal the pricing in India of the upcoming devices. Globally, the Xiaomi 17 is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,449) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 16GB+512GB option of the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,264). Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced at EUR 449.9 (roughly Rs. 48,397) for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 17 India Launch, Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Specifications, Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Smarter AI, Stronger Privacy: Why the Galaxy S26 Series Is a Genuine Leap Forward

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi Pad 8 to Tag Along
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 Series, Pad 8 Will Launch in India
  2. NASA Tests Solar-Powered System to Extract Oxygen from Lunar Soil
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi Pad 8 to Tag Along
  2. NASA Tests Solar-Powered System to Extract Oxygen from Lunar Soil
  3. Black Phone 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?
  5. Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Know Everything About This Upcoming Couple Reality Show
  6. Sri Chidambaram Garu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  7. The Bluff Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  8. 3 Roses Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch
  9. Vanaveera Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Action-Drama Online
  10. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »