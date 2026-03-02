Xiaomi 17 Ultra was unveiled in select global markets on February 28, along with the new Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8, during the Chinese tech firm's February launch event. Recently, the smartphone maker confirmed that the three new devices will also be unveiled in India soon. Now, the company has announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, and Xiaomi Pad 8 will be launched in the second week of March. Moreover, the dedicated microsite for the phones on an e-commerce platform recently confirmed their availability via the website. The microsite has now been updated to reveal the key specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 Set to Launch in India on March 11

In a post on X, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the new Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in India on March 11, accompanied by the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi Pad 8. This comes soon after the global launch of the three devices, which took place late last month.

The global stage has been set, and now the masterpiece makes its way to India.



Prepare to immerse yourself in a new era of photography with the #Xiaomi17Series and redefine your world of productivity on the #XiaomiPad8.



Launching in India on 11th March. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/rPaUiWcKTq — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 28, 2026

We already know that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. Now, the dedicated microsite for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been updated to reveal various details about the handset, which are identical to its global counterpart. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. Additionally, the handset will feature an LPDDR5x RAM, paired with a UPFS 4.1 onboard storage.

In India, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It will also feature support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the handset will provide up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge, and it is claimed to retain about 80 percent of its original battery capacity after 1,600 charging cycles. The phone will ship Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The company has yet to reveal the pricing in India of the upcoming devices. Globally, the Xiaomi 17 is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,449) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 16GB+512GB option of the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,264). Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced at EUR 449.9 (roughly Rs. 48,397) for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

