Nothing Phone 4a series is all set to go official later this week. While the UK brand itself has teased the design and a few features of the upcoming phones, a tipster has suggested the India price details of the lineup. Although the brand has only confirmed the existence of Phone 4a, the Phone 4a Pro is also believed to be launched alongside. The Phone 4a series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and will go on sale through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 5,400mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price in India (Anticipated)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims in a post on X that the Nothing Phone 4a will be launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is said to be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage versions as well. But the pricing of these variants is not shared.

Further, the Phone 4a is tipped to feature UFS 3.1 storage and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. The tipster states that the price of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will start around Rs. 40,000, and claims it could sport a " polarising design".

For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a launched in March last year with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro was priced at Rs. 27,999 for the same RAM and storage variant.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series will launch in India and select global markets on March 5. They are confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. Nothing already teased the Phone 4a in Pink and White colourways, with a triple rear camera setup and a transparent rear panel.

The company confirmed that the Phone 4a series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Phone 4a is expected to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It could get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.