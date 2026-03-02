Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a is said to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 12:21 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched in India and select global markets on March 5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to launch alongside the Phone 4a
  • Phone 4a is tipped to feature UFS 3.1 storage
  • The lineup will come with Snapdragon chipsets
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 4a series is all set to go official later this week. While the UK brand itself has teased the design and a few features of the upcoming phones, a tipster has suggested the India price details of the lineup. Although the brand has only confirmed the existence of Phone 4a, the Phone 4a Pro is also believed to be launched alongside. The Phone 4a series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and will go on sale through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 5,400mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price in India (Anticipated)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims in a post on X that the Nothing Phone 4a will be launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is said to be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage versions as well. But the pricing of these variants is not shared.

Further, the Phone 4a is tipped to feature UFS 3.1 storage and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. The tipster states that the price of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will start around Rs. 40,000, and claims it could sport a " polarising design".

For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a launched in March last year with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro was priced at Rs. 27,999 for the same RAM and storage variant.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series will launch in India and select global markets on March 5. They are confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. Nothing already teased the Phone 4a in Pink and White colourways, with a triple rear camera setup and a transparent rear panel.

The company confirmed that the Phone 4a series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Phone 4a is expected to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It could get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Price, Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Pop X India Launch Date Announced; Tipped To Arrive as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 3

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  2. Motorola Razr FoldÂ  Launched at MWC 2026, Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
  3. Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem and Snapdragon Wear Elite
  4. MediaTek to Demonstrate 6G, Wi-Fi 8 CPE, AI Glasses at MWC 2026
  5. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 Series, Pad 8 Will Launch in India
  6. Ai+ Pulse 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  7. Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept Gaming Handheld Showcased at MWC 2026
  8. Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Portfolio With AI PCs at MWC 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026
  2. MediaTek Set to Demonstrate 6G, 5G-Advanced, Edge AI Innovations at ‘AI For Life’ Showcase at MWC 2026
  3. MWC 2026: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga, IdeaPad Series Laptop Models Alongside Legion Tab (2026), Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
  4. Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
  6. Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced
  8. Honor Unveils Humanoid Robot, Blade Battery Tech at MWC 2026; Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in 2026
  9. Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept Gaming Handheld Showcased at MWC 2026 Alongside New Concept Laptops
  10. Motorola Razr Fold With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Launched at MWC 2026, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »