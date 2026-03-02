Santa Monica Studio's next God of War project has been a closely guarded secret for long. The studio recently shadow dropped a 2D God of War game, titled Sons of Sparta, on PS5, but did not reveal the future of the franchise. A new leak, however, claims that Santa Monica is working on a new franchise within the God of War universe. The game will reportedly feature Faye, Kratos wife from the Norse chapter of the franchise, as the protagonist.

New Franchise Within God of War

The information initially leaked via the LinkedIn profile of a former Santa Monica employee, who claimed to have worked on the narrative of a “new franchise within the God of War universe.” A section of the developer's LinkedIn profile was reposted on Resetera on Sunday.

The developer, who worked as senior writer at SIE, said they helped “shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise withing the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP.”

Most believe this is the game that Cory Barlog, the director of God of War (2018), is working on. Barlog was initially believed to be developing a new IP at Santa Monica.

Faye to Return as Lead

Following the leak, industry insider NateTheHate dropped major details about the purported Santa Monica project on Monday. According to the tipster, the game is indeed set within the God of War universe, and will feature Faye, Kratos' wife from the Norse saga of the series, as the lead character.

Additionally, the gameplay is believed to be a departure from the Norse God of War games, with more of a focus on action, the tipster claimed. They also tipped the release window for the project. The new God of War franchise will reportedly be revealed this year and release in the first half of 2027, unless delayed.

NateTheHate's information was corroborated by anther insider, Nick Baker (@Shpeshal_Nick) on X, who said the leak matched everything he was told. As per his sources, the game will focus on Faye and feature more action, closer in style to the Devil May Cry series than the newer God of War games.

It was great to do #designs for #Faye on #GodOfWarRagnarok ! Her presence loomed large in GOW 2018 & to see her brought to life through the wonderful performance of @DeborahAnnWoll was a delight. I can't imagine a more perfect fit for this character. #godofwar #deborahannwoll pic.twitter.com/GWEMnVOofy — dlongfish (@dlongfish) April 8, 2023

The story of God of War (2018) begins with the death of Faye and Kratos and his son Atrus embarking on a journey to spread her ashes on the tallest mountain in the realm. Faye made a brief appearance in the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, as part of a flashback sequence. The character was played by Debra Ann Woll, known for her role as Karen Page in Marvel's Daredevil TV series.

Sony and Santa Monica have not yet revealed the studio's next new God of War project. Last month at State of Play, Santa Monica confirmed it was working on a remake of the God of War Greek Trilogy. The remake is currently in in early development.

Santa Monica also shadow dropped God of War Sons of Sparta, 2D action platformer co-developed with Mega Cat Studios. Sons of Sparta is available now on PS5.