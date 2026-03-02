Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Working on New Franchise Within God of War Universe, Will Reportedly Feature Faye as Protagonist

Sony Working on New Franchise Within God of War Universe, Will Reportedly Feature Faye as Protagonist

According to leaks, the game will be action-focussed and will reportedly be revealed this year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2026 12:54 IST
Sony Working on New Franchise Within God of War Universe, Will Reportedly Feature Faye as Protagonist

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica has not revealed the next mainline God of War game

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new franchise will reportedly expand the God of War IP
  • The God of War game will reportedly be more action focussed
  • Santa Monica is also working on God of War Greek trilogy remake
Advertisement

Santa Monica Studio's next God of War project has been a closely guarded secret for long. The studio recently shadow dropped a 2D God of War game, titled Sons of Sparta, on PS5, but did not reveal the future of the franchise. A new leak, however, claims that Santa Monica is working on a new franchise within the God of War universe. The game will reportedly feature Faye, Kratos wife from the Norse chapter of the franchise, as the protagonist.

New Franchise Within God of War

The information initially leaked via the LinkedIn profile of a former Santa Monica employee, who claimed to have worked on the narrative of a “new franchise within the God of War universe.” A section of the developer's LinkedIn profile was reposted on Resetera on Sunday.

The developer, who worked as senior writer at SIE, said they helped “shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise withing the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP.”

Most believe this is the game that Cory Barlog, the director of God of War (2018), is working on. Barlog was initially believed to be developing a new IP at Santa Monica.

Faye to Return as Lead

Following the leak, industry insider NateTheHate dropped major details about the purported Santa Monica project on Monday. According to the tipster, the game is indeed set within the God of War universe, and will feature Faye, Kratos' wife from the Norse saga of the series, as the lead character.

Additionally, the gameplay is believed to be a departure from the Norse God of War games, with more of a focus on action, the tipster claimed. They also tipped the release window for the project. The new God of War franchise will reportedly be revealed this year and release in the first half of 2027, unless delayed.

NateTheHate's information was corroborated by anther insider, Nick Baker (@Shpeshal_Nick) on X, who said the leak matched everything he was told. As per his sources, the game will focus on Faye and feature more action, closer in style to the Devil May Cry series than the newer God of War games.

The story of God of War (2018) begins with the death of Faye and Kratos and his son Atrus embarking on a journey to spread her ashes on the tallest mountain in the realm. Faye made a brief appearance in the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, as part of a flashback sequence. The character was played by Debra Ann Woll, known for her role as Karen Page in Marvel's Daredevil TV series.

Sony and Santa Monica have not yet revealed the studio's next new God of War project. Last month at State of Play, Santa Monica confirmed it was working on a remake of the God of War Greek Trilogy. The remake is currently in in early development.

Santa Monica also shadow dropped God of War Sons of Sparta, 2D action platformer co-developed with Mega Cat Studios. Sons of Sparta is available now on PS5.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: God of War, Santa Monica, Sony, PS5, Santa Monica Studio
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nothing Phone 4a Series Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch

Related Stories

Sony Working on New Franchise Within God of War Universe, Will Reportedly Feature Faye as Protagonist
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  2. Ai+ Pulse 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  3. Motorola Razr FoldÂ  Launched at MWC 2026, Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
  4. Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Portfolio With AI PCs at MWC 2026
  5. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 Series, Pad 8 Will Launch in India
  6. Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem and Snapdragon Wear Elite
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026
  2. MediaTek Set to Demonstrate 6G, 5G-Advanced, Edge AI Innovations at ‘AI For Life’ Showcase at MWC 2026
  3. MWC 2026: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga, IdeaPad Series Laptop Models Alongside Legion Tab (2026), Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
  4. Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
  6. Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced
  8. Honor Unveils Humanoid Robot, Blade Battery Tech at MWC 2026; Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in 2026
  9. Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept Gaming Handheld Showcased at MWC 2026 Alongside New Concept Laptops
  10. Motorola Razr Fold With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Launched at MWC 2026, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »