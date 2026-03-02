Motorola Razr Fold and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion have been launched during the MWC 2026 today. The Motorola Razr Fold is the first book-style foldable smartphone by Motorola, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, in contrast, has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and is backed by a 5,200mAh battery. The foldable has an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor. The foldable is 4.6mm thin in the open state and 9.9mm thin when closed.

Motorola Razr Fold Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr Fold is confirmed to be available in select markets in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific in the coming months. In Europe, it will be priced at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,200) bundled with the Moto Pen Ultra. It is launched in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White shades.

Pricing for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is currently under wraps. It is confirmed to be available in select countries across Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications

The dual SIM (physical SIM + eSIM) Motorola Razr Fold runs on Android 16-based My UX and has a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 coating. The foldable has an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection.

Motorola Razr Fold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset alongside Adreno A829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. With the RAM Boost feature, users can add 16GB of virtual memory. Motorola is promising up to seven Android OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates for the phone.

For optics, the Motorola Razr Fold has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner display. The camera units support video recording up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps.

The Motorola Razr Fold has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors available include IR sensors, proximity sensors, ambient light sensors, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, SAR sensor, barometer, Hall sensor, and a multi-spectral camera assistant sensor. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and three microphones. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP49-rated build.

Motorola Razr Fold carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 160.05x73.6x10.04mm when closed and 144.47x160.05x4.7mm in the open state. It weighs 243g.

Alongside the standard variant, Motorola has launched a special FIFA World Cup 26 Collection edition of the Motorola Razr Fold. This model has football-inspired design elements, a textured dot pattern and 24K gold-plated accents. It has a matte finish and a “26” typography.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5200 nits. The display has Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset has an IP69 +IP68-rated build and has MIL-STD-810H certification. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Photo Credit: Motorola

The rear camera unit of Motorola Edge 70 Fusion includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a macro lens with 122 degree filed of view. For selfies and video chat, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features dual stereo speakers with Hi‑Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with 68W charging support.