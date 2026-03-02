Airtel has partnered with Google to offer improved security for Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging in India, aiming to curb spam and digital fraud on mobile devices. The tie-up combines Airtel's telecom network intelligence with Google's RCS platform to introduce stronger verification and filtering checks for rich messaging. The service will be available to Android users through the Google Messages app and is intended to add an extra layer of security to regular mobile messaging.

Airtel Integrates AI Spam Filters With Google's RCS Platform

The telecom service provider says that it is integrating its network intelligence with Google's RCS platform and existing spam filters to deliver a more secure, rich messaging experience via the Google Messages app on most Android smartphones.

With the new partnership, Airtel will embed its AI-based spam detection tools into Google's RCS framework. The companies said this integration will support real-time scrutiny of business communications, sender authentication, and stronger filtering of suspicious or malicious content.

The companies said that users will continue to access features such as high-resolution photo and video sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, and message reactions, along with added protection against spam and fraudulent links.

According to Airtel, its AI-powered anti-spam systems have blocked 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion spam SMS messages in the past 18 months. The company said these measures have resulted in a 68.7 percent decline in the value of financial losses reported on its network. It added that gaps remain on certain over-the-top messaging services that do not follow telecom-grade security standards.

The RCS-based system will introduce multiple layers of safeguards, the company explained. These include telecom-backed verification of business senders and enforcement of Do Not Disturb preferences by classifying messages as promotional or transactional. The system can also block spam business messages, filter malicious links through multi-layer threat detection, and limit messages from senders flagged by Airtel and Google's AI filters.

Both companies said the collaboration demonstrates how telecom operators and technology platforms can work together to strengthen security, verification, and accountability in India's digital messaging ecosystem.

