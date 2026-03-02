Technology News
Airtel Partners With Google to Offer AI-Powered Spam Protection for RCS Messaging in India

The companies said it will enable real-time monitoring of business messages, sender verification, and improved filtering of suspicious content.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Airtel’s AI systems blocked 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion SMS in 18 months

Highlights
  • RCS service adds sender verification and DND checks
  • New RCS system filters malicious links in real time
  • Android users get safer messaging via Google Messages
Airtel has partnered with Google to offer improved security for Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging in India, aiming to curb spam and digital fraud on mobile devices. The tie-up combines Airtel's telecom network intelligence with Google's RCS platform to introduce stronger verification and filtering checks for rich messaging. The service will be available to Android users through the Google Messages app and is intended to add an extra layer of security to regular mobile messaging.

Airtel Integrates AI Spam Filters With Google's RCS Platform

The telecom service provider says that it is integrating its network intelligence with Google's RCS platform and existing spam filters to deliver a more secure, rich messaging experience via the Google Messages app on most Android smartphones.

With the new partnership, Airtel will embed its AI-based spam detection tools into Google's RCS framework. The companies said this integration will support real-time scrutiny of business communications, sender authentication, and stronger filtering of suspicious or malicious content.

The companies said that users will continue to access features such as high-resolution photo and video sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, and message reactions, along with added protection against spam and fraudulent links.

According to Airtel, its AI-powered anti-spam systems have blocked 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion spam SMS messages in the past 18 months. The company said these measures have resulted in a 68.7 percent decline in the value of financial losses reported on its network. It added that gaps remain on certain over-the-top messaging services that do not follow telecom-grade security standards.

The RCS-based system will introduce multiple layers of safeguards, the company explained. These include telecom-backed verification of business senders and enforcement of Do Not Disturb preferences by classifying messages as promotional or transactional. The system can also block spam business messages, filter malicious links through multi-layer threat detection, and limit messages from senders flagged by Airtel and Google's AI filters.

Both companies said the collaboration demonstrates how telecom operators and technology platforms can work together to strengthen security, verification, and accountability in India's digital messaging ecosystem.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Google, AI, RCS Spam, Android, Google Messages
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Airtel Partners With Google to Offer AI-Powered Spam Protection for RCS Messaging in India
Featured
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

