Tecno Spark Go 3 was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday as the latest addition to the company's entry-level smartphone portfolio. The new phone, which will go on sale in the country later this month, will be available for purchase via two e-commerce platforms. It will also be offered in four colour options. The Tecno Spark Go 3 is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with a single rear camera unit for photography and videography.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Price in India, Availability

Tecno Spark Go 3 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole configuration, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will go on sale in India on January 23 via Amazon, and is currently on sale via offline retail stores across the country. Moreover, the phone will also be available for purchase via Flipkart later. It will be offered in Titanium Grey, Ink Black, Galaxy Blue and Aurora Purple colourways.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15. The handset sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The tech firm claims that its new phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while also offering up to 1.2m drop resistance. It has a 4nm octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also features Tecno's Ella voice assistant.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 3 is equipped with a single rear camera unit, carrying a 13-megapixel shooter, paired with a dual LED flash setup. It also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording up to 2K resolution videos. The phone features AIGC Portrait, AI CAM, Portrait, Super Night, Beauty, Dual Video, Vlog, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Pro camera modes. It also gets Tecno's offline calling feature, which allows users to stay connected with other Tecno phone users in a 1.5km range.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It ships with support for 15W wired fast charging. The handset features 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The company claims that the Spark Go 3 will provide four years of “lag-free performance”. It will also ship with Tecno's Ella voice assistant. The phone measures 167.79x77.97x8.19mm in dimensions, and weighs about 182.6g.

