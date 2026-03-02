Technology News
Xiaomi Watch 5 Launched With 1.54-Inch Display, EMG Sensor Alongside Xiaomi Tag: Price, Features

The Xiaomi Tag will compete with Apple's AirTag, and it is designed to work with the Find My app on iOS and Google's Find Hub on Android.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 10:38 IST
Xiaomi Watch 5 Launched With 1.54-Inch Display, EMG Sensor Alongside Xiaomi Tag: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch 5 features a rotary dial and a navigation button on the right side

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 is offered in two colour options
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 packs a 930mAh battery
  • Xiaomi Tag offers IP67-rated dust and water resistance
The Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in China by the tech firm last year, and the smartphone maker finally introduced the Xiaomi Watch 5 globally on Saturday, along with the Xiaomi Tag tracker. The smartwatch is currently on sale in select countries in Europe via the company's online store. The new Watch 5 is offered in two colour options. It sports a 1.54-inch AMOLED display, housed inside a round dial. The Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with health monitoring sensors, thats can track blood oxygen saturation and heart rate.

Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Tag Price, Availability

Pricing of the Xiaomi Watch 5 starts at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the Wi-Fi only variant with a fluoropolymer strap. The smartwatch is offered in Black and Juniper Green colour options.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Tag price globally starts at EUR 14.9 (about Rs. 1,600). Meanwhile, the pack of four costs EUR 49.9 (roughly Rs. 5,400). The Xiaomi Tag and Xiaomi Watch 5 are currently available for purchase in select global markets via the Xiaomi online store.

xiaomi tag launched inline Xiaomi Tag

Xiaomi Tag has a metal outer ring and weighs about 10g.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Xiaomi Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Watch 5 sports a 1.54-inch (480x480 pixel) AMOLED display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate, 312 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is equipped with a round dial. It also features a rotary crown on the side, paired with a navigation button. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process.

In terms of health tracking features, the smartwatch supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood-oxygen level monitoring, and ECG tracking. Moreover, the Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, an ECG sensor, and an EMG sensor. The onboard EMG sensor allows the Xiaomi Watch 5 to monitor the wearer's muscle health. It also sports an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

For connectivity, the Watch 5 supports Wi-Fi, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and OZSS. The Xiaomi Watch 5 is compatible with devices running Android 8 or later versions and iOS 14 or newer versions. It packs a 930mAh battery, too. The smartwatch measures 47x47x12.3mm, while weighing about 56g.

Xiaomi Tag Features

Coming to the Xiaomi Tag, the Chinese tech firm claims that the tracking device will provide more than one year of battery life. It packs a replaceable CR2032 cell. It is compatible with Apple's Find My and Google's Android Find Hub, allowing users to track the Xiaomi Tag from both iPhone and Android handsets. The Xiaomi Tag boasts a metal outer ring and weighs about 10g. It ships with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi Tag also supports “lost mode, collaborative finding, and enhanced privacy protection”. When it is within the Bluetooth range of the paired smartphone, users can locate and trigger a sound through Apple's Find My app or Google's Android Find Hub on the Xiaomi Tag. The Lost Mode also allows users to mark any item as missing, while also allowing them to add contact information.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
