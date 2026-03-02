Technology News
Honor Magic V6 With 6,600mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Three Rear Cameras Launched Globally at MWC 2026

The Honor Magic V6 is 8.75mm thick when folded and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V6 is claimed to have passed 500,000 folding tests by SGS

Highlights
  • It features dual LTPO displays with up to 6,000 nits brightness
  • The triple rear cameras include a 64-megapixel telephoto lens
  • Honor also showcased the AI-powered Robot Phone concept
Honor Magic V6 was unveiled at MWC 2026 as the company's latest flagship foldable smartphone. The device introduces a slimmer foldable design, a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, dual LTPO displays with up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company also introduced the MagicPad 4 tablet, the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop, and the Honor Robot Phone, a concept device that is said to integrate embodied AI with robot-grade motion control, a 200-megapixel gimbal camera system, and real-time subject tracking to enable adaptive video capture and interactive, movement-based responses.

The Honor Magic V6 will launch in select markets in the second half of the year, with pricing as well as RAM and storage variants to be announced later. It comes in Black, Gold, Red and White colourways, although their availability may vary by region.

honor magic v6 honor inline Honor Magic V6

The colour availability of the Honor Magic V6 may vary by region
Photo Credit: Honor

 

Honor Magic V6 Features, Specifications

The Honor Magic V6 features a 6.52-inch LTPO 2.0 cover display and a 7.95-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display, with both panels supporting adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The outer screen offers up to 6,000 nits peak brightness for HDR content, while the inner screen reaches up to 5,000 nits.

The company says that the inner display of the Honor Magic V6 uses ultra-thin flexible glass and carries SGS minimised crease certification. Honor claims a 44 percent reduction in crease depth compared to the preceding Honor Magic V5. The display also supports 4,320Hz PWM dimming and includes an anti-reflection coating that the company says reduces reflectivity to 1.5 percent.

The Honor Magic V6 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, making it the first foldable smartphone to feature this chipset. It is paired with advanced vapour chamber cooling for sustained performance. It reportedly supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It is said to ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10 with seven major OS upgrades promised.

The foldable handset boasts AI-powered features such as AI-assisted multitasking, AI Meeting Agent, AI Suggestions, and cross-app actions. It also supports cross-ecosystem connectivity, including Mac screen extension, iCloud file access, and notification sharing with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch devices through the Honor Connect and Super Workstation apps on supported macOS, iOS, and Windows systems.

For optics, the Honor Magic V6 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both the inner and outer displays house 20-megapixel selfie cameras. The brand says the telephoto camera achieves CIPA 6.5-rated image stabilisation based on lab tests. The phone also supports the AIMAGE Portrait Engine and AIMAGE Color Engine for enhanced image processing.

The Honor Magic V6 measures 8.75mm in thickness when folded. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance under IEC 60529 standards. Honor claims that the hinge uses its Super Steel material rated at 2,800MPa and has passed 500,000 folding tests by SGS. The display protection includes an anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield coating. The company also claims improved drop, scratch, and wear resistance, and reduced reflectivity compared to previous materials.

Honor Magic V6 packs a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery developed with ATL. The handset is said to support 80W wired, 66W wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. Honor says it uses fifth-generation silicon-carbon material with 25 percent silicon content and delivers an energy density of 921Wh/L.

At MWC 2026, the company also showcased its new Silicon-carbon Blade Battery with 32 percent silicon content and over 900Wh/L energy density, aimed at supporting future foldables with 7,000mAh batteries.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
