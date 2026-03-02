Motorola is all set to reveal its Razr Fold later today during the MWC 2026. Just hours before the official announcement, the foldable smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website, revealing its chipset, key specifications and performance details. The Motorola Razr Fold was initially previewed in January during the CES 2026. It features an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. The book-style foldable smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor.

Motorola Razr Fold Listed on Geekbench

The upcoming Motorola Razr Fold is now listed on the Geekbench website on March 1, with 2,693 points and 9,213 points in the single core and multi core tests, respectively. The phone has been listed on the benchmark platform with 14.90GB of RAM, and with Android 16.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Geekbench listing shows that the Motorola Razr Fold has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood. This octa-core processor has 6 cores capped at 3.32GHz and two cores capped at 3.80GHz.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Vivo X Fold 5 running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold equipped with Tensor G5 SoC are likely to be the closest rivals of the Motorola Razr Fold in the book-style folding segment.

The Motorola Razr Fold is scheduled to be announced during the MWC 2026 later today. It was first showcased during the CES 2026 in January in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options. It boasts an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.6-inch cover screen.

For optics, the Motorola Razr Fold has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel camera on the inner display. It is compatible with the Moto Pen Ultra.

