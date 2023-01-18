Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report

Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report

Tecno Spark Go 2023 is expected to launch in India in the next few days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 18:03 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Passionate Geekz

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 could come in Endless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2023 could be powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • It is expected to cost Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model
  • The Tecno Spark Go 2023 may come with a face recognition feature

Tecno is reportedly working on refreshing its Spark series of smartphones. It appears the first smartphone in the new lineup is the Tecno Spark Go 2023. Supposed live images of this rumoured handset leaked recently, offering a look at its design, along with revealing its specifications and pricing in India. The Tecno Spark Go 2023 appears to get a 6.55-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen. Under the hood, this smartphone is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India (rumoured)

According to a report by Passionate Geekz, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 is likely to be priced at Rs. 6,999 at launch for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There could also be a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This Tecno smartphone is rumoured to arrive in India in Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue colours. It is likely to launch in the country in the next few days and will reportedly be sold via Amazon.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 specifications, features (rumoured)

This smartphone is said to get a 6.55-inch HD+ with a waterdrop-style notch on the front for storing the selfie camera. The Tecno Spark Go 2023 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. This 4G smartphone is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 could boast a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 13-megapixel main sensor. The secondary camera on the back could be a VGA sensor or a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It may also get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This smartphone could come with a face unlock feature.

It is reportedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and features a USB Type-C port. Other standout features could be DTS stereo sound, Super Boost system optimization, and Soplay Music Mixer.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 2023, Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India, Tecno Spark Go 2023 specifications, Tecno, Tecno Mobile
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Expands 5G Network Rollout in Select Areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder
Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  7. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  9. Google Reportedly Working on AirTag-Like ‘Grogu’ Smart Tracker
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report
  2. Airtel Expands 5G Network Rollout in Select Areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. Mission Majnu Release Date and Time, Cast, Trailer, and More
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera: Report
  6. Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Phone With Satellite Connectivity Could Launch Before P60 Series: Report
  7. Samsung Said to Be Sparring With Government Over PLI Incentives Worth Rs. 900 Crore: All Details
  8. GoMechanic to Lay Off 70 Percent Employees After Co-Founder Admits to Financial Misreporting
  9. Bank of International Settlements Proposes Three Crypto Rules for Immediate Consideration: All Details
  10. Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2022, Samsung Top Earner in 2022: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.