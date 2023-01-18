Tecno is reportedly working on refreshing its Spark series of smartphones. It appears the first smartphone in the new lineup is the Tecno Spark Go 2023. Supposed live images of this rumoured handset leaked recently, offering a look at its design, along with revealing its specifications and pricing in India. The Tecno Spark Go 2023 appears to get a 6.55-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen. Under the hood, this smartphone is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India (rumoured)

According to a report by Passionate Geekz, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 is likely to be priced at Rs. 6,999 at launch for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There could also be a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This Tecno smartphone is rumoured to arrive in India in Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue colours. It is likely to launch in the country in the next few days and will reportedly be sold via Amazon.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 specifications, features (rumoured)

This smartphone is said to get a 6.55-inch HD+ with a waterdrop-style notch on the front for storing the selfie camera. The Tecno Spark Go 2023 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. This 4G smartphone is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 could boast a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 13-megapixel main sensor. The secondary camera on the back could be a VGA sensor or a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It may also get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This smartphone could come with a face unlock feature.

It is reportedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and features a USB Type-C port. Other standout features could be DTS stereo sound, Super Boost system optimization, and Soplay Music Mixer.

