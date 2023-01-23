Technology News
Tecno Spark Go (2023) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go (2023) price starts at Rs. 6,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go (2023) offers up to 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go (2023) comes in three different colours
  • It runs on Android 12
  • Tecno Spark Go (2023) sports a fingerprint sensor

Tecno Spark Go (2023) was launched in India on Monday as the latest affordable smartphone from the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Tecno phone comes in three different colour options and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The new Tecno Spark Go (2023) has 13-megapixel dual rear cameras and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 124 hours of music playback time.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) price in India, availability

The price of Tecno Spark Go (2023) in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configurations and the price details of these variants are yet to be confirmed. The new Tecno smartphone is offered in Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue colour options and is available for purchase through major retail stores in the country.

The Tecno Spark Go 2022 was launched in India in December 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) specifications 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go (2023) runs on Android 12 with HiOS 12.0 on top. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,612 pixels) display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is touted to deliver a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature that increases the phone's RAM by 3GB, taking it up to a total of 7GB.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark Go (2023) has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and an AI lens. For selfies and video chat, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with a micro slit front-facing LED flash. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark Go (2023) include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It also gets a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark Go (2023) along with a 10W bundled charger. As mentioned, the battery is said to deliver up to 32 hours of standby time, 12 hours of gaming time, up to 124 hours of music playback time, and up to 25 hours of video playback time. Further, the handset has IPX2 splash-resistant build. It measures 163.86X75.51X8.9mm.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price in India, Tecno Spark Go 2023 Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Spark Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
