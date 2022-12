Tecno Pova 4 was launched in India on Wednesday. This affordable smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Users can also "extend" the available memory up to 5GB using the Virtual RAM feature. This Tecno smartphone sports a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. It also features a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Tecno Pova 4 price in India, availability

The Tecno Pova 4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale in India starting from December 13 via Amazon. This Tecno smartphone has a single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colours.

Tecno Pova 4 specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.8-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard storage can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For optics, the Tecno Pova 4 is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. The handset also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It comes with features like Night Mode, Video Stabilization, HDR mode, and more. This smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology. The Tecno Pova 4 runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. The smartphone has an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. It also includes Widevine L1 certification, allowing users to stream content in HD resolution. The handset features a large surface area with 12 percent improved heat dissipation than previous-generation Tecno smartphones, according to the company.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.