Tecno Pova 4 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 4 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 4 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 4 supports 18W fast charging, 10W reverse charging
  • It packs 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • The Tecno Pova 4 comes in Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey colours

Tecno Pova 4 was launched in India on Wednesday. This affordable smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Users can also "extend" the available memory up to 5GB using the Virtual RAM feature. This Tecno smartphone sports a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. It also features a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Tecno Pova 4 price in India, availability

The Tecno Pova 4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale in India starting from December 13 via Amazon. This Tecno smartphone has a single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colours.

Tecno Pova 4 specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.8-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard storage can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For optics, the Tecno Pova 4 is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. The handset also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It comes with features like Night Mode, Video Stabilization, HDR mode, and more. This smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology. The Tecno Pova 4 runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. The smartphone has an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. It also includes Widevine L1 certification, allowing users to stream content in HD resolution. The handset features a large surface area with 12 percent improved heat dissipation than previous-generation Tecno smartphones, according to the company.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Tecno Pova 4, Tecno Pova 4 specifications, Tecno Pova 4 price in India, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
