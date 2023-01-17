Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset made its debut in the country as a more powerful version of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G that arrived earlier this month. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC chipset and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a retractable portrait lens. It sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and comes with a 45W charger in the box, according to the company.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The newly launched Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G can be pre-booked in India via Amazon for Rs. 49,999. This Tecno smartphone is available in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration and comes in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours. It will go on sale in the country on January 24.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G specifications features

This smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. There is 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the option to get up to 5GB of Memory Fusion virtual RAM. The handset also includes 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel retractable portrait lens, along with 50-megapixel and 13-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. This setup offers 2.5x optical zoom and is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, this Tecno smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera with HDR support. This smartphone is also equipped with an Imagiq 790 image signal processor (ISP).

The dual-SIM 5G smartphone is compatible with 11 5G bands. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. This smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Tecno claims that it can provide up to 23 hours of video playback support. It is also equipped with a Vapor Chamber Cooling System for optimum heat dissipation.

