Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Retractable Portrait Lens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Retractable Portrait Lens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 49,999

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2023 12:51 IST
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Retractable Portrait Lens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • It packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is equipped with an Imagiq 790 ISP

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset made its debut in the country as a more powerful version of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G that arrived earlier this month. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC chipset and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a retractable portrait lens. It sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and comes with a 45W charger in the box, according to the company.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The newly launched Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G can be pre-booked in India via Amazon for Rs. 49,999. This Tecno smartphone is available in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration and comes in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours. It will go on sale in the country on January 24.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G specifications features

This smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. There is 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the option to get up to 5GB of Memory Fusion virtual RAM. The handset also includes 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel retractable portrait lens, along with 50-megapixel and 13-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. This setup offers 2.5x optical zoom and is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, this Tecno smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera with HDR support. This smartphone is also equipped with an Imagiq 790 image signal processor (ISP).

The dual-SIM 5G smartphone is compatible with 11 5G bands. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. This smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Tecno claims that it can provide up to 23 hours of video playback support. It is also equipped with a Vapor Chamber Cooling System for optimum heat dissipation.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Price in India, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone Assembler Foxconn Replaces iPhone Business Chief After Tumultuous Year in China: Report
Oppo Reno 8T India Price, Specifications Leaked; Oppo F23 and Reno 10 Launch Date Revealed: Report
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Retractable Portrait Lens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  3. Airtel 5G Services Begin Rolling Out in These Cities in Rajasthan
  4. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  2. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
  5. Netflix’s Class Pits Poor Scholarship Students Against the Elite in an Exclusive High School: Trailer and Release Date Announced
  6. Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details
  7. Assam Likely to Be First State to Achieve 100 Percent Electric Three-Wheeler Sales by 2025, US Study Shows
  8. Japan Asks for Crypto to Be Controlled as Traditional Banks, Calls for Global Regulation of Sector
  9. Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T India Price, Specifications Leaked; Oppo F23 and Reno 10 Launch Date Revealed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.