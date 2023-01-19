Technology News
Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed

Tecno Spark Go 2023 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 15:38 IST
Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed

Photo Credit: Tecno India

Tecno Spark Go (2023) will come in three colour options: Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go (2023) will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 skin
  • Tecno Spark Go (2023) will feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display

Tecno Spark Go (2023) smartphone could be launched in India soon as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark portfolio. The handset has gone live on Tecno India's official website giving a sneak peek into its design, as well as its specifications and features. The phone will come with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop-style notch and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will be available in three colour options: Endless black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) specifications

According to the detailed specifications of the Tecno Spark Go (2023) that were shared by Tecno on its official website, the upcoming smartphone from Tecno will come with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. The handset will run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and will be offered in 3 GB + 32 GB, 3 GB + 64 GB, and 4 GB + 64 GB storage configurations. The high-end model will also feature 3 GB Memory Fusion feature that will allow users to utilise 7GB of unused storage as additonal, virtual memory.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 will feature a 13-megapixel main camera along with a QVGA camera, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and videos, it will be equipped with a 5-megapixel camera. The phone will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and USB Type-C connectivity with OTG support. Additionally, the company has also revealed the phone measures 163.86 x 75.51 x 8.9mm. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Spark Go (2023)

Tecno Spark Go (2023)

Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000 mAhmAh
OS Android Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 2023, Tecno Spark Go 2023 specifications, Tecno
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed
