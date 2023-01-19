Tecno Spark Go (2023) smartphone could be launched in India soon as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark portfolio. The handset has gone live on Tecno India's official website giving a sneak peek into its design, as well as its specifications and features. The phone will come with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a water drop-style notch and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will be available in three colour options: Endless black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) specifications

According to the detailed specifications of the Tecno Spark Go (2023) that were shared by Tecno on its official website, the upcoming smartphone from Tecno will come with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. The handset will run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and will be offered in 3 GB + 32 GB, 3 GB + 64 GB, and 4 GB + 64 GB storage configurations. The high-end model will also feature 3 GB Memory Fusion feature that will allow users to utilise 7GB of unused storage as additonal, virtual memory.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 will feature a 13-megapixel main camera along with a QVGA camera, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and videos, it will be equipped with a 5-megapixel camera. The phone will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and USB Type-C connectivity with OTG support. Additionally, the company has also revealed the phone measures 163.86 x 75.51 x 8.9mm.

