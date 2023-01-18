Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in the National Capital Region cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out, the telecom company said, adding that customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time.

Nidhi Lauria, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi-NCR, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad in addition to Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

In Noida, Airtel 5G services are available in areas of Greater Noida sectors Zeta, Delta, Omicron, Omax Wonder Mall, Udyog Vihar, Kulesra, Dadri, Noida Sector 2, 4, 10, 11, 14, 19, 16, 17, 18, 22, 30, 34, 40, 44, 45, 47, 49, 57, 62, 82, 83, 93, 99, 102,135,145, Noida Extension, Republic Crossing, Pari Chowk and Nalanda Chowk.

In Faridabad, areas in Jawahar Colony, Ballabhgarh, NIT, Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sainik Colony, Dabua Colony, Bharat Colony, Greenfields, Shiv Colony, Agwanpur, Ahirwana Chowk, Sector 2, 14, 16, 17, 21D, 24, 41, 42, 55, 59, 62, 70, 77, 78, 80, 81, 84, IP Colony, Ajronda, Alfalah University, Omax World Street and Smilepur have now access to Airtel 5G services.

In Ghaziabad, areas in Indrapuram, Gaur City, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dasna, Shubhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amrit Nagar, Gokulpur East and Kaushambi can now experience Airtel 5G services.

