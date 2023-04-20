Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy

TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said he expects business in the second half of 2023 to be better than the first six months.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2023 17:58 IST
TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy

Photo Credit: Reuters

TSMC's share price fell 27.1 percent in 2022, but is up around 14 percent so far this year

Highlights
  • TSMC forecast revenue of $15.2 billion to $16 billion in Q2
  • Wei expects business in the second half to be better
  • TSMC is Asia's most valuable listed company

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC forecast on Thursday a fall of as much as 16 percent in current-quarter sales amid a weakening global economy and as the Apple Inc supplier struggles to clear inventory.

As the biggest maker of chips that power products as varied as phones, cars and advanced computers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) must navigate an uncertain industry outlook and a US-China chip spat that could make it vulnerable.

TSMC forecast revenue of $15.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,24,900 crore) to $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,500 crore) in the quarter ending June 30, down from $18.16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,49,200 crore) a year prior.

Earlier, the company posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating market expectations, but that was still the smallest quarterly growth in almost four years as global economic woes dented demand for chips.

Speaking on an earnings call, Chief Executive C.C. Wei said first-quarter results were hurt by "softening end-market demand", while inventory levels were "much higher" than expected and that could extend into the third quarter.

He said he expects business in the second half to be better than the first six months and that the company was investing for long-term demand despite current softness in the market.

January-March net profit rose to TWD 206.9 billion (roughly Rs. 55,600 crore) from TWD 202.7 billion (roughly Rs. 54,500 crore) a year earlier, compared with the TWD 192.8 billion (roughly Rs. 51,800 crore) average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed company, said first-quarter revenue dropped 4.8 percent year-on-year, in line with the company's previous forecast.

High-performance computing chips and smartphone chips represented 44 percent and 34 percent of revenue respectively. Net revenue from China grew to 15 percent from 12 percent, while net revenue from North America fell to 63 percent from 69 percent.

Analysts said TSMC sales will be under pressure in the second quarter, which is traditionally a slow season for electronics manufacturers and as major clients cut back on orders.

The chipmaker forecast 2023 capital expenditure of $32-36 billion (roughly Rs. 2,63,000 crore to Rs. 2,95,800 crore), unchanged from a previous estimate. That compared with $36.3 billion (roughly Rs. 2,98,300 crore) in 2022.

First-half revenue is likely to fall around 10 percent in US dollar terms year-on-year, TSMC said, while it sees 2023 revenue falling by a low-to-single mid-digit percent.

TSMC's dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple has shielded it from a broader industry downturn. But the chipmaker is likely to fall victim to the deepening slowdown.

It has repeatedly said business would continue to benefit from a "mega-trend" of demand for high-performance computing chips for fifth-generation communications (5G) networks and data centres, as well as increased use of chips in gadgets and vehicles.

TSMC said it plans to increase production outside Taiwan, as global attention focuses on its investment plans and various governments dangle incentives to boost chip manufacturing in their countries.

CEO Wei said TSMC was evaluating the possibility of building a speciality fabrication plant in Europe for auto chips.

TSMC late last year began construction of a second chip factory in Arizona which will start production in 2026, using advanced 3 nm technology, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making at home. Its total investment in the U.S. project amounts to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,700 crore).

TSMC's share price fell 27.1 percent in 2022, but is up around 14 percent so far this year giving the chipmaker a market value of $433.9 billion (roughly Rs. 35,65,400 crore). The stock rose 0.6 percent on Thursday versus a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark index.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, TSMC Earnings
Zee5's New Fantasy Series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu to Stream May 5

Related Stories

TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  3. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
  5. iOS 16.4.1 Update May Leave Phones Overheated, But You Should Update Anyway
  6. Poco F5 India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  7. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Listing: Report
  9. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  10. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 40 Lite With Unisoc T616, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024
  3. Poco F5 India Launch Teased, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed: All Details
  4. Indian Automobile Tycoon Anand Mahindra Hints at Considering Bitcoin Payments for Cars
  5. Michael Schumacher's Family Planning Legal Action Against German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview
  6. OnePlus Nord N30 Spotted on Google Play Console, Could Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report
  7. Irrfan Khan’s The Song of Scorpions Sets April Release Date in India
  8. TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy
  9. Zee5's New Fantasy Series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu to Stream May 5
  10. Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.