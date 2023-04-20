Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch seems imminent. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console ahead of its launch. Samsung has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Galaxy F54 5G at the time of writing this. Meanwhile, the Galaxy F54 5G specifications and features have leaked online, courtesy of its Google Play Console listing. The handset could feature an Exynos SoC under the hood. The listing also suggests some other details about the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will feature an Exynos 1380 SoC, which has the codename s5e8835, according to a report. The Google Play Console listing spotted by My Fix Guide further suggests that the phone will offer 8GB of RAM. The phone is also running Android 13 out-of-the-box, as per the report. We can expect it to feature One UI 5.1 on top of Android.

Further, the Galaxy F54 5G is said to have a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, as per the report. However, the listing did not reveal the screen size of the phone.

There have been rumours of Samsung launching the Galaxy F54 5G as a rebadged version of the Galaxy M54 5G, which is available for purchase in select markets. The Galaxy F54 5G, in that case, could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The screen could also feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Moreover, there could be a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone is likely to feature a 108-megapixel main camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There could also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Galaxy F54 5G might feature a 32-megapixel front camera sensor as well.

Samsung might pack a 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F54 5G. The phone might also offer support for 25W fast charging. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of the handset. According to a recent report, the Galaxy F54 5G might launch in India in the last week of April.