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Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features

The Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z are offered in identical 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 19:09 IST
Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z feature a single 50-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo G5i and G5z share the same hardware
  • The phones sport a 120Hz LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Vivo offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
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Vivo has launched the G5i and G5z smartphones in China. The two handsets share identical hardware, design and memory configurations, differing only in branding. They are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and pack a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other highlights include a 120Hz LCD screen, a 50-megapixel rear camera, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and military-grade durability certification. Both phones are currently available in a single colour option.

Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Price, Availability

The Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z are offered in identical configurations. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 30,900), while the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 40,700). Both smartphones are available in an Obsidian Black colour option via the Vivo China e-store.

Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Features, Specifications

The Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z feature a 6.75-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1,570 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display of both phones has a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, 256ppi pixel density, a 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor built on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. They are available with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. They ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and include Vivo's Blue Heart Little V assistant with voice, suggestion and scanning features.

For optics, the Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z handsets carry a single 50-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, an f/1.8 aperture, and support for up to 10x digital zoom. An 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 aperture supports up to 2x digital zoom. Both front and rear cameras record videos at up to 1080p resolution, while optical and electronic image stabilisation are not supported.

Audio features on the Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z include stereo dual speakers, while connectivity options include 5G, dual nano-SIM support, Wi-Fi Display, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C, and OTG. The phones also include an infrared remote control.

The Vivo G5i and Vivo G5z pack a 7,200mAh typical battery, each with a rated capacity of 7,060mAh. They support 44W wired fast charging, are compatible with 33W and 22.5W charging standards, and also support OTG reverse charging. For security, both models offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition. The phones carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a five-star drop- and shock-resistance certification. They use a plastic middle frame with a composite back panel. They measure 166.64 x 78.43 x 8.39mm and weigh 219g.

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Further reading: Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z, Vivo G5i Price, Vivo G5z Price, Vivo G5i Launch, Vivo G5z Launch, Vivo G5i Features, Vivo G5z Features, Vivo G5 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
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