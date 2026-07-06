The Xiaomi sub-brand is all set to launch the Redmi Note 17 series in China later this month. We dont know much about the Redmi Note 17 at this moment, but a new purported listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggests that the handset will be headed to the Indian market soon. It could launch as the Poco M8 Plus in other markets. The Redmi Note 17 is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 15, which was introduced in India earlier this year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and has a 5,520mAh battery.

Redmi Note 17 Could Be on Its Way to India

XpertPick spotted two Xiaomi smartphones bearing model numbers 2607DRA18I and 2607DPC18I on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. This handset is said to launch with Redmi and Poco branding in different markets. Gadgets 360 could not verify the presence of these model numbers on the site.

The 2607DRA18I is reportedly associated with the Redmi Note 17, while the 2607DPC18I could be linked with the Poco M8 Plus. The listing, however, does not reveal any hardware specifications of the phones, but it hints at an imminent launch in India. Both are expected to share similar internals.

Redmi earlier today announced that the Redmi Note 17 series will go official in China this month. While the company said just the Note 17 series, we can expect it to include the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max models.

The Redmi Note 17 is expected to arrive with improvements over the Redmi Note 15, which went on sale in India in January this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

On the back, the Redmi Note 17 boasts a dual camera unit featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and IP66 + IP66 rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.