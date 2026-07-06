The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE were launched in India in May. Now, Vivo seems to be preparing to launch a new Vivo X300e model. While we wait for its official reveal, a new leak has suggested its key specifications. This upcoming smartphone is expected to share some of its hardware specifications with the Vivo X300 FE. It is tipped to feature a 1.5K OLED display. The Vivo X300e is said to run on a Snapdragon chipset. It is expected to arrive as the sixth model in the Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300e Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) recently leaked the key specifications of the rumoured Vivo X300e in a post on Weibo. This upcoming X300 series phone is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

On the rear, the Vivo X300e is said to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series periscope sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it could feature a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is expected to have a metal frame.

The Vivo X300e is tipped to feature a 7015mAh or 7,100mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It could include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is likely to measure 7.9mm in thickness and could weigh 203g. The handset is said to feature a small square deco logo in the uupper-leftcorner.

This latest leak shows that the Vivo X300e will match some of the internals of the Vivo X300 FE, but with a larger display and a slightly bigger battery. The Vivo X300 FE was launched in India in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. A 6,500mAh battery, 90W charging support, 6.31-inch AMOLED display are the other key specifications of the phone.

The launch details of Vivo X300e are currently under wraps. The handset could debut as the sixth member in the X300 family, which already includes models like Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 FE, and Vivo X300s.