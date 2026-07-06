Nothing's upcoming Ear 3a true wireless earphones have surfaced in a fresh leak ahead of their expected debut. A new report has revealed official-looking promotional images showcasing the design, colour options, and several hardware features. The leak also points to support for high-resolution wireless audio, a new touch-based recording feature and a price below the premium segment. The Ear 3a is expected to be introduced alongside the company's next smartphone at an event scheduled for tomorrow.

Nothing Ear 3a Leak Shows Transparent Design in Four Colours

WinFuture.de has leaked official-looking marketing images of the Nothing Ear 3a ahead of their debut. The publication says the images originated from retail listings and provide a detailed look at the upcoming wireless earphones. The renders show the Ear 3a in black, white, yellow and pink finishes, while retaining Nothing's signature transparent charging case and transparent design elements.

Leaked render of the Noting Ear 3a appears in a pink colourway in a transparent charging case

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

The report further states that the Nothing Ear 3a will continue to use an in-ear design with interchangeable silicone ear tips in multiple sizes to provide a better fit and improve passive noise isolation.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Ear 3a will launch in four colour options, and the latest leak appears to match those earlier teasers. According to the report, the earphones are expected to retail for EUR 99 (Rs. 10,000).

The report also indicates that the Nothing Ear 3a will use 12mm dynamic drivers. The earphones are said to support both LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, allowing compatible devices to stream higher-quality audio over Bluetooth. The report does not confirm whether active noise cancellation will be available, although it notes that the feature is expected.

One of the leaked promotional images highlights a touch-sensitive area on the Nothing Ear 3a earbud stem. According to the report, users will reportedly be able to trigger call recording and capture audio snapshots using touch controls. While the report does not explain how the audio snapshot feature works, it is expected to offer a quick way to save short audio recordings.