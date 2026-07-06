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  • Nothing Ear 3a Spotted in Leaked Renders That Leave Little to the Imagination Ahead of Their Debut

Nothing Ear 3a Spotted in Leaked Renders That Leave Little to the Imagination Ahead of Their Debut

Nothing Phone 3a are said to support both LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 19:44 IST
Nothing Ear 3a Spotted in Leaked Renders That Leave Little to the Imagination Ahead of Their Debut

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3a is expected to succeed the Ear (a)

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Highlights
  • The Nothing Ear 3a is said to feature 12mm drivers
  • LDAC support is expected on the Nothing Ear 3a
  • The earbuds are expected to retain Nothing's transparent design
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Nothing's upcoming Ear 3a true wireless earphones have surfaced in a fresh leak ahead of their expected debut. A new report has revealed official-looking promotional images showcasing the design, colour options, and several hardware features. The leak also points to support for high-resolution wireless audio, a new touch-based recording feature and a price below the premium segment. The Ear 3a is expected to be introduced alongside the company's next smartphone at an event scheduled for tomorrow.

Nothing Ear 3a Leak Shows Transparent Design in Four Colours

WinFuture.de has leaked official-looking marketing images of the Nothing Ear 3a ahead of their debut. The publication says the images originated from retail listings and provide a detailed look at the upcoming wireless earphones. The renders show the Ear 3a in black, white, yellow and pink finishes, while retaining Nothing's signature transparent charging case and transparent design elements.

nothing ear 3a roland quandt winfuture inline Noting Ear 3a

Leaked render of the Noting Ear 3a appears in a pink colourway in a transparent charging case
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

The report further states that the Nothing Ear 3a will continue to use an in-ear design with interchangeable silicone ear tips in multiple sizes to provide a better fit and improve passive noise isolation.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Ear 3a will launch in four colour options, and the latest leak appears to match those earlier teasers. According to the report, the earphones are expected to retail for EUR 99 (Rs. 10,000).

The report also indicates that the Nothing Ear 3a will use 12mm dynamic drivers. The earphones are said to support both LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, allowing compatible devices to stream higher-quality audio over Bluetooth. The report does not confirm whether active noise cancellation will be available, although it notes that the feature is expected.

One of the leaked promotional images highlights a touch-sensitive area on the Nothing Ear 3a earbud stem. According to the report, users will reportedly be able to trigger call recording and capture audio snapshots using touch controls. While the report does not explain how the audio snapshot feature works, it is expected to offer a quick way to save short audio recordings.

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Further reading: Noting Ear 3a, Noting Ear 3a Price, Noting Ear 3a Colour Option, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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