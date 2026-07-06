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South Africa Proposes Crypto Tax Guidance Under Existing Framework

Draft guidance explains how crypto transactions may be taxed under current laws.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 18:36 IST
South Africa Proposes Crypto Tax Guidance Under Existing Framework

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Revenue agency seeks public feedback on proposed crypto tax guidance

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Highlights
  • Tax liability will depend on each taxpayer’s individual circumstances
  • Draft classifies crypto assets as intangible property for tax purposes
  • Public consultation on the proposal remains open until August end
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The tax collection agency of South Africa is working on issuing fresh guidelines that would help in understanding how cryptoassets can be taxed based on income and capital gain taxes. The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has released draft guidelines for the taxation of cryptoassets by making use of the existing tax system of South Africa, mainly the Income Tax Act of 1962. According to the draft, almost all cryptocurrency transactions, whether trading, swapping, or even spending, will be considered disposals and could give rise to tax consequences. However, it still stresses that the tax law is highly dependent on the taxpayer's personal situation. 

Draft Clarifies Tax Treatment of Crypto Trading, Spending, and Donations

If these proposed guidelines are adopted, then it will cause an effect on millions of users locally, seeing as how the SARS, as stated in their 2024 report, revealed that at least 5.8 million people have crypto assets. The guidelines also emphasised that crypto assets are not legal tender or foreign currency, but rather intangible assets for tax purposes. “The preferred interpretation of the legal nature of crypto assets is that, although highly versatile and capable of negotiability, they are not ‘currency' and, consequently, not ‘foreign currency',” the agency said.

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The guidelines also make it clear that the intent of the taxpayer is an important factor in taxing cryptocurrency. According to SARS, a person is either considered a trader or an investor based on their actions and their intentions for holding such assets.

The guidelines also state that cryptocurrencies could be subject to the donations tax in South Africa as well, since they are categorised as “property,” with the tax rate varying from 20 percent to 25 percent depending on the value of the donation.

The guidance is not legally binding yet, and there will be an opportunity for the public to give its opinion on it by the end of August. Meanwhile, South Africa has become one of the largest crypto hubs in Africa. The October 2024 Chainalysis report indicates that the country had attracted about $26 billion (roughly Rs. 2,480.66 crore) in crypto value within one year of research.

The UK government has also approved the Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, which formally recognised cryptocurrencies as a form of property. The new law gives cryptocurrency a clear position in disputes, enforcement actions, and recovery procedures by bringing it into line with other legally recognised assets. Other countries, such as India, had also officially recognised cryptocurrency as property under Indian law in October 2025. Judge N. Anand Venkatesh ruled that digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP can be owned, transferred, and held in trust.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Crypto Regulations, Crypto Law, crypto tax
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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