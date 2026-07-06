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Insta360 X6 Could Launch Soon With Larger Sensor, US FCC Listing Suggests

Insta360 may launch in select global regions in August or September this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 18:35 IST
Insta360 X6 Could Launch Soon With Larger Sensor, US FCC Listing Suggests

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 X6 is expected to succeed the Insta360 X5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Insta360 may equip the X6 with a larger CMOS sensor
  • Insta360 X6 also secured approvals in India and the UAE
  • Insta360 X6 may support 8K 360-degree video at 60fps
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The Insta360 X6 has moved a step closer to launch after receiving approval from the US Federal Communications Commission. The latest certification suggests the company's next 360-degree action camera could debut soon in global markets. A recent report also points to several hardware upgrades, including a larger image sensor, support for 8K 360-degree video at 60fps and improved HDR capabilities. The camera has already received regulatory approvals in other markets, suggesting its official launch may not be far off.

Insta360 X6 Launch Timeline Narrows Following FCC Approval

According to a report by The New Camera, the Insta360 X6 has been listed on the FCC database with the model number CINSABXA. The filing includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and antenna details, suggesting the certification process is nearing completion. The report notes that the camera has also secured approvals in the UAE and India, while its launch is expected between late August and September 2026.

The publication claims the Insta360 X6 could arrive with either a 1-inch or a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor. It is also expected to support 8K 360-degree video recording at 60fps, alongside 10-bit colour depth and improved HDR performance. According to the report, Insta360 may price the X6 between $549 (roughly Rs. 52,300) and $599 (roughly Rs. 57,100). It also suggests that the company could retain features such as image stabilisation, waterproofing and its companion app while focusing on camera quality improvements.

The company's current Insta360 X5 model is equipped with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors and supports recording 8K 360-degree video at 30fps or 4K video at 60fps in single-lens mode. It also offers features such as PureVideo, Timelapse, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Road Mode and TimeShift.

The camera uses dual imaging chips alongside a 5nm AI chip for improved low-light recording and packs a 2,400mAh battery. It also supports a replaceable lens system, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance and up to 185 minutes of recording in Endurance mode.

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Further reading: Insta360 X6, Insta360, Insta360 X6 launch, Insta360 X5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Insta360 X6 Could Launch Soon With Larger Sensor, US FCC Listing Suggests
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