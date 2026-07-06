The Insta360 X6 has moved a step closer to launch after receiving approval from the US Federal Communications Commission. The latest certification suggests the company's next 360-degree action camera could debut soon in global markets. A recent report also points to several hardware upgrades, including a larger image sensor, support for 8K 360-degree video at 60fps and improved HDR capabilities. The camera has already received regulatory approvals in other markets, suggesting its official launch may not be far off.

Insta360 X6 Launch Timeline Narrows Following FCC Approval

According to a report by The New Camera, the Insta360 X6 has been listed on the FCC database with the model number CINSABXA. The filing includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and antenna details, suggesting the certification process is nearing completion. The report notes that the camera has also secured approvals in the UAE and India, while its launch is expected between late August and September 2026.

The publication claims the Insta360 X6 could arrive with either a 1-inch or a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor. It is also expected to support 8K 360-degree video recording at 60fps, alongside 10-bit colour depth and improved HDR performance. According to the report, Insta360 may price the X6 between $549 (roughly Rs. 52,300) and $599 (roughly Rs. 57,100). It also suggests that the company could retain features such as image stabilisation, waterproofing and its companion app while focusing on camera quality improvements.

The company's current Insta360 X5 model is equipped with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors and supports recording 8K 360-degree video at 30fps or 4K video at 60fps in single-lens mode. It also offers features such as PureVideo, Timelapse, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Road Mode and TimeShift.

The camera uses dual imaging chips alongside a 5nm AI chip for improved low-light recording and packs a 2,400mAh battery. It also supports a replaceable lens system, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance and up to 185 minutes of recording in Endurance mode.