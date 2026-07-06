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Vivo V80 Series Price Range in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features

Vivo V80 series will reportedly be priced in India similarly to the recently launched Oppo Reno 16 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 18:41 IST
Vivo V80 Series Price Range in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features

Vivo V70 Elite features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 series might feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • Vivo V80 series could sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Vivo has yet to confirm the launch of the lineup
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Vivo V70 was launched in India in February, along with the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch the successor of the Vivo V70 lineup soon. Expected to arrive in India as the Vivo V80 series, the lineup is tipped to arrive as early next month. Along with the launch timeline, the specifications, features, and price of the Vivo V80 series have surfaced online. The handsets in the lineup will reportedly be priced similarly to the Oppo Reno 16 series. Moreover, the tech firm will reportedly make only a few changes compared to the Vivo V70, which features an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo V80 Series Price, Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claims in a post on X that the Vivo V80 series will be launched in India in the middle of August. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V80 lineup will reportedly compete with the Oppo Reno 16, which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 61,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivo V80 lineup will likely see a significant price hike. For reference, the Vivo V70 was launched in India on February 19 at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. On the other hand, the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 51,999 for the base variant, featuring the same RAM and storage as the standard model.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V80 series will reportedly be equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which also powers the Vivo V70. The rumoured Vivo smartphone lineup is said to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. While the display size might remain unchanged, the successor of the Vivo V70 series might offer a higher refresh rate than its 120Hz display. It might also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The Vivo V80 series is tipped to also launch next month with a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, whereas the Vivo V70 series is backed by a 6,500mAh cell and the same fast charging support. For optics, the upcoming lineup might carry a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom. It could ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo V80 Series, Vivo V80, Vivo, Vivo V80 Launch, Vivo V80 Price, Vivo V80 Specifications, Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo V80 Series Price Range in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Features
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