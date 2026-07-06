Vivo V70 was launched in India in February, along with the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch the successor of the Vivo V70 lineup soon. Expected to arrive in India as the Vivo V80 series, the lineup is tipped to arrive as early next month. Along with the launch timeline, the specifications, features, and price of the Vivo V80 series have surfaced online. The handsets in the lineup will reportedly be priced similarly to the Oppo Reno 16 series. Moreover, the tech firm will reportedly make only a few changes compared to the Vivo V70, which features an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo V80 Series Price, Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claims in a post on X that the Vivo V80 series will be launched in India in the middle of August. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V80 lineup will reportedly compete with the Oppo Reno 16, which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 61,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivo V80 lineup will likely see a significant price hike. For reference, the Vivo V70 was launched in India on February 19 at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. On the other hand, the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 51,999 for the base variant, featuring the same RAM and storage as the standard model.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V80 series will reportedly be equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which also powers the Vivo V70. The rumoured Vivo smartphone lineup is said to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. While the display size might remain unchanged, the successor of the Vivo V70 series might offer a higher refresh rate than its 120Hz display. It might also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The Vivo V80 series is tipped to also launch next month with a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, whereas the Vivo V70 series is backed by a 6,500mAh cell and the same fast charging support. For optics, the upcoming lineup might carry a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom. It could ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.