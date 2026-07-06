Huawei launched the Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and Pura 90 Pro Max smartphones in the Chinese market earlier this year with the company's in-house Kirin 9000 series chipsets. The brand has now confirmed that the Pura 90 lineup will arrive in other global markets next week. While Huawei has yet to confirm which models will be available globally, it has already teased the Pura 90s Pro Max. The Chinese variants of the Pura 90 series run on HarmonyOS 6.1 and pack 6,000mAh batteries.

Huawei Pura 90 Series Will Come to Malaysia Next Week

Through an X post on Monday, Huawei announced that it will unveil the Pura 90 series for global markets at its launch event on July 14. The event, named "Now Is Your Moment", will be held next week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Now Is Your Moment. Witness the unveil. Kuala Lumpur, 14 July 2026.✨ #HuaweiLaunch pic.twitter.com/ARHtg1n0J4 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 6, 2026

Huawei has not revealed how many Pura 90 models will be unveiled in international markets, but the company has teased one new model called Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max. The company could be rebranding the Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max as Pura 90s Pro Max for the global markets.

It has also shared a new teaser highlighting the camera capabilities of the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max. It is confirmed to include a 20x telephoto zoom camera to capture detailed images at high zoom levels. The brand is likely to launch the standard Huawei Pura 90 and Huawei Pura 90 Pro alongside the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max.

The Huawei Pura 90 series was introduced in China in April with a starting price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro features a 6.6-inch display, while the Pura 90 Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both models are powered by the Kirin 9030S chipset. The standard Huawei Pura 90 comes with a 6.8-inch display and runs on the Kirin 9010S processor. All three smartphones ship with HarmonyOS 6.1 and pack 6,000mAh batteries.