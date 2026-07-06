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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped to Launch With a New Hinge to Minimise Display Crease

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to comprise two models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 16:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped to Launch With a New Hinge to Minimise Display Crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series might succeed Galaxy Z Fold 7 lineup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might feature three rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series expected to launch this month
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to be launched this month, which is expected to include Samsung's first wide-folding handset and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor. Leading up to its unveiling, various leaks and rumours have surfaced online, hinting at what the lineup might offer. Recently, the prices and storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra were leaked. Now, a tipster claims that the South Korean-based tech giant plans to equip its next-generation book-style foldable with a new hinge, which could allow it to offer a significant improvement in terms of display crease.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared fresh details about Samsung's upcoming book-style foldables. The leaker claims that the smartphone maker will equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with a “noticeably different” hinge compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The upgrade is said to help minimise the crease in the middle of the foldable screen of both handsets.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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The folding and unfolding action on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are said to be “more decisive”, the leaker added. This means that users will not be able to easily hold the book-style foldables at particular angles, like they could on the previous generation handset. However, the crease on the two upcoming smartphones is said to be comparable to the Oppo Find N6, which boasts a near-crease-free display.

This comes shortly after the pricing details and the storage variants of the Samsung smartphones surfaced online. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the model featuring 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage options will reportedly cost EUR 2,199 (about Rs. 2,40,000 ) and EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,83,000).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to arrive at a starting price of EUR 2,199 (about Rs. 2,40,000) for the same storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might also launch in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, which could be priced at EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,60,000) and EUR 2,799 (about Rs. 3,00,000), respectively.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will reportedly be launched on July 2, during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which could be held in London. The lineup could be accompanied by Samsung's clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company has yet to confirm the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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