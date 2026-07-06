Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to be launched this month, which is expected to include Samsung's first wide-folding handset and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor. Leading up to its unveiling, various leaks and rumours have surfaced online, hinting at what the lineup might offer. Recently, the prices and storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra were leaked. Now, a tipster claims that the South Korean-based tech giant plans to equip its next-generation book-style foldable with a new hinge, which could allow it to offer a significant improvement in terms of display crease.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared fresh details about Samsung's upcoming book-style foldables. The leaker claims that the smartphone maker will equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with a “noticeably different” hinge compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The upgrade is said to help minimise the crease in the middle of the foldable screen of both handsets.

The hinge feel of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is noticeably different from previous generations.



To further improve the crease, Samsung has made the folding and unfolding action more decisive. In other words, it is no longer as easy to hold at certain angles as before.



But this… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2026

The folding and unfolding action on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are said to be “more decisive”, the leaker added. This means that users will not be able to easily hold the book-style foldables at particular angles, like they could on the previous generation handset. However, the crease on the two upcoming smartphones is said to be comparable to the Oppo Find N6, which boasts a near-crease-free display.

This comes shortly after the pricing details and the storage variants of the Samsung smartphones surfaced online. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the model featuring 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage options will reportedly cost EUR 2,199 (about Rs. 2,40,000 ) and EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,83,000).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to arrive at a starting price of EUR 2,199 (about Rs. 2,40,000) for the same storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might also launch in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, which could be priced at EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,60,000) and EUR 2,799 (about Rs. 3,00,000), respectively.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will reportedly be launched on July 2, during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which could be held in London. The lineup could be accompanied by Samsung's clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company has yet to confirm the launch date.