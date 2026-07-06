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  • Vivo Y500 4G Launched With 8,100mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500 4G Launched With 8,100mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500 4G is currently on sale in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 11:02 IST
Vivo Y500 4G Launched With 8,100mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y500 4G boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 4G features a Unisoc chipset
  • Vivo Y500 4G carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo Y500 4G supports 44W wired fast charging
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The Vivo Y500 5G was recently launched in China in September last year. Now, the 4G-only version of the smartphone has been launched in select global markets. The new Vivo Y500 4G has been unveiled with a marginally smaller battery than its 5G counterpart, which packs an 8,200mAh cell. Moreover, the latest Vivo Y500 4G also sports a rectangular rear camera module, instead of the circular one seen on the Vivo Y500 5G. The new handset is powered by an octa core Unisoc chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB of storage. The phone is currently on sale in two colour options.

Vivo Y500 4G Price, Availability

Pricing for the Vivo Y500 4G starts at PKR 99,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model with 256GB of storage and the same RAM as the base variant is priced at 1,09,999 (about Rs. 38,000).

The smartphone is currently on sale via the Vivo Pakistan online store. The Vivo Y500 4G is offered in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colourways.

Vivo Y500 4G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y500 4G is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 449 ppi pixel density, Q10+ luminescent material, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo Y500 4G is a 6nm octa core Unisoc T7300 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. It also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the Vivo Y500 4G is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, offering a 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Vivo Y500 4G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It also sports a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back with an f/2.4 aperture, paired with an LED flash. The handset is also equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y500 4G packs an 8,100mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.73×76.18×8.19mm and weighs about 210g.

Vivo Y500 4G

Vivo Y500 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Unisoc T7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y500 4G, Vivo, Vivo Y500 4G Price, Vivo Y500 4G Launch, Vivo Y500 4G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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