Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e specifications have been tipped ahead of their debut on December 22. Days after leaked design renders for the Vivo S16 Pro surfaced online, a detailed list of specifications for the handsets have been leaked by a tipster. According to a report, the Vivo S16 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Vivo S16e will run on the Exynos 1080 chipset. Both variants will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and feature a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging support.

Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has provided 91Mobiles with an in-depth look at the upcoming Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e. According to the report, the Vivo S16 will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display panel, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The Snapdragon 870 device will reportedly run on Android 13-based Origin OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.

According to the report, the Vivo S16 will feature a triple rear camera setup, sporting a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera setup will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will reportedly pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and weigh 182 grams.

The Vivo S16e, meanwhile, is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen that supports 1080x2400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will run on a different chipset, the Exynos 1080, and will reportedly come in 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration. The triple camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The specifications for the Vivo S16 come days after the handset was spotted on Geekbench. According to a 91Mobiles report the Geekbench listing for the handset hinted at Snapdragon 870 SoC and 12GB RAM. The latest report confirms the details from the Geekbench listing. On Thursday, Vivo also confirmed that the Vivo S16 series, which includes the Vivo S16e, the Vivo S16, and the Vivo S16 Pro, will launch on December 22 in China.

