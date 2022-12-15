Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC

Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC

Vivo S16 series is confirmed to launch in China on December 22.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 12:56 IST
Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S16 series includes the S16, the S16 Pro, and the S16e

Highlights
  • Vivo S16 was previously spotted on Geekbench
  • Design renders for the Vivo S16e surfaced online recently
  • Both phones are tipped to feature 12GB of RAM

Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e specifications have been tipped ahead of their debut on December 22. Days after leaked design renders for the Vivo S16 Pro surfaced online, a detailed list of specifications for the handsets have been leaked by a tipster. According to a report, the Vivo S16 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Vivo S16e will run on the Exynos 1080 chipset. Both variants will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and feature a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging support.

Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has provided 91Mobiles with an in-depth look at the upcoming Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e. According to the report, the Vivo S16 will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display panel, with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The Snapdragon 870 device will reportedly run on Android 13-based Origin OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.

According to the report, the Vivo S16 will feature a triple rear camera setup, sporting a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera setup will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will reportedly pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and weigh 182 grams.

The Vivo S16e, meanwhile, is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen that supports 1080x2400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will run on a different chipset, the Exynos 1080, and will reportedly come in 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration. The triple camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The specifications for the Vivo S16 come days after the handset was spotted on Geekbench. According to a 91Mobiles report the Geekbench listing for the handset hinted at Snapdragon 870 SoC and 12GB RAM. The latest report confirms the details from the Geekbench listing. On Thursday, Vivo also confirmed that the Vivo S16 series, which includes the Vivo S16e, the Vivo S16, and the Vivo S16 Pro, will launch on December 22 in China.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e, Vivo S16 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Noise IntelliBuds True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  5. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Free, Classic Games for December Announced
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  7. Moto Razr 2022, Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  8. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  10. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Google Camera 8.7 Update With New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 'Data Boundary' for EU Cloud Customers to Be Rolled Out on January 1
  2. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Moto X40 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s Receiving Android 13 Update with One UI 5.0 Three Months Early: How to Download
  5. Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022
  6. Spotify Reportedly Cancels Six Audio Shows as Part of Programming Cutback
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses as Overall Crypto Market Valuation Slips by 1.12 Percent
  8. Realme V23i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Nubia Z50 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 80W Fast Charging Ahead of Launch
  10. Superman: Henry Cavill Return Cancelled, James Gunn Writing New Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.