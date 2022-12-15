Technology News
Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022

The free games will be available to play on PlayStation Plus, starting December 20.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players must rise the ranks from a low-level grunt to a well-respected dragon

  • Far Cry Primal, Far Cry New Dawn also part of the December lineup
  • WWE 2K22 will be available later, on January 3, 2023
  • Both Middle-Earth games included this month on PS Plus high tiers

Far Cry and Yakuza games lead the December lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue. Starting December 20, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to three of Ubisoft's FPS action-adventure games — Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal — where you take up arms to best foes in innovative open worlds, teeming with local wildlife to a deranged cult leader, and a whole lot more. Or you could level up from an underdog to a dragon in Sega's latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which shifts from its high-octane, real-time battle system to a turn-based mechanic. However, if you still feel like beating up thugs the old way, jump into Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which marks the epic conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu's arc.

Some of that role-playing action seeps into Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, where you take frequent breaks from conquering Fortresses to forge unique, personal stories, thanks to the Nemesis system, which allows enemies and followers to remember past encounters with the player. Elden Ring's triumph during The Game Awards 2022, held last week, is bound to pique curiosity for the Souls-like genre. Starting December 20, players can try out Mortal Shell on the PS4 and PS5, tasking you with tracking down hidden sanctums of devout followers, as you partake in punishingly difficult battles.

PlayStation Plus Essential Annual Subscription Gets 50 Percent Off: Details

WWE 2K22 is also part of PS Plus' December catalogue for Extra and Deluxe, albeit it will arrive a bit later, on January 3, 2023. Featuring redesigned gameplay and a new set of controls, the pro-wrestling simulation game returns after a year-long hiatus, as their previous entry, WWE 2K20 was marred with technical issues that deemed it unplayable. Then there's Judgement, a spin-off to the aforementioned Yakuza series of games — same developers: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio — where you step into the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced attorney turned private detective, to investigate a series of grisly murders.

On the indie front in PS Plus Extra/ Deluxe December 2022 catalogue, we've got The Pedestrian, a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer that has you explore and advance through public signs. Beyond that, we've got Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, where you traverse large bodies of water as swash-buckling pirates to uncover the mysterious sinkage of The Land of Ooo. You can then return to the life of an inmate in The Escapists 2, or unload heavy artillery onto rival worms in Worms W.M.D.

Sony unveiled the list on its PlayStation Blog, revealing all the new games available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in December. (PS Plus Deluxe is known as PS Plus Premium in select markets.) Last month's catalogue included acclaimed titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition and all Kingdom Hearts games, to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers in December 2022.

As stated before, WWE 2K22 is also part of this list, but it will be available a little later on January 3, 2023.

The blog post also mentions the PS Plus Classics Catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Ridge Racer 2, Heavenly Sword, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, and Pinball Heroes.

Earlier this month, Sony unveiled the three free games available to all PS Plus subscribers in December. Until January 2, members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe can add the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and the new fighting game Divine Knockout to their library.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month. Until December 20, you can get 12 months of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe for Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,749, respectively. The discount is only available to new users or those whose PS Plus membership has expired.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5

  • Good
  • Robust progression system
  • Solid gameplay
  • Great graphics
  • Bad
  • Clunky Far Cry Arcade controls
  • Redundant micro-transactions
  • Minor immersion-breaking quirks
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 5 review
Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn

  • Good
  • Solid combat
  • Expeditions are well-made
  • Bad
  • Post-apocalyptic setting isn't convincing
  • Forgettable villains
  • Questionable changes to progression
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry New Dawn review
Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal

  • Good
  • Quirky cast of characters
  • Beast taming
  • Great combat
  • Looks gorgeous
  • Bad
  • So-so story
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry Primal review
Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

  • Good
  • Orcs brimming with personality
  • Refined combat
  • Vibrant world with lots going on
  • Bad
  • Presentation of Shelob
  • Unnecessary padding while building an army
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Middle-earth: Shadow of War review
The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Ben 10: Power Trip

Ben 10: Power Trip

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
