Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon

Vivo X Flip could compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4, Huawei's P50 Pocket, and Motorola's Moto Razr.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold+ (pictured) debuted in September with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X Flip's arrival was tipped by Digital Chat Station
  • Vivo X Flip could be launched in two months
Vivo X Flip, which is the purported upcoming foldable smartphone from Vivo, has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had debuted the Vivo X Fold+ foldable smartphone in September this year with a similar SoC along with support for 80W of fast charging. However, the latest report does not reveal any other key specifications, details, or information about the pricing of the purported foldable Vivo X Flip smartphone from Vivo. Major brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei have been seen jumping on the foldable smartphone bandwagon that has been made possible through foldable screen technology.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, a brand new Vivo X Flip phone, which is believed to be a vertically foldable phone, could be arriving soon. The tipster also added that the foldable smartphone could be powered by an SM8475 processor, which is the model name that corresponds to Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Qualcomm recently announced the launch of a newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is based on TSMC's new 4nm manufacturing process that is claimed to provide better performance and energy consumption. According to the tip, the latest chipset won't make its way to the purported Vivo X Flip smartphone.

It is worth noting that, there haven't been any leaks related to the specifications or renders related to a Vivo X series foldable phone. According to a report by Myfixguide, the handset could be launched in the next couple of months.

If the rumours turn out to be true and Vivo launches the purported Vivo X Flip, it will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Huawei P50 Pocket, and Motorola's Moto Razr, as per the report.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement from Vivo regarding the launch, specifications, or pricing details of the purported Vivo X Flip, the report citing the tipster believes the smartphone could be launched in around two months.

Vivo, Vivo X Flip, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
