Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Vivo S50 series, including Vivo S50 Pro Mini and standard Vivo S50, will be available via the company website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 17:17 IST
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 Pro Mini (top) features a pill-shaped horizontal rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini gets a triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo S50 will be sold in four distinct colour options
  • The Pro Mini model is offered in three colourways
Advertisement

Vivo S50 Pro Mini and the standard Vivo S50 were launched in China on Monday as the latest addition to the tech firm's S series. The Chinese smartphone maker's new Vivo S50 lineup succeeds the Vivo S30 series, which includes the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini. Both new phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Vivo online store. While the standard model is offered in four colourways, the Pro Mini variant comes in three shades. Moreover, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Price, Availability

Vivo S50 price starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 39,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,399 (about Rs. 44,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option costs CNY 3,599 (about Rs. 46,000) and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

On the other hand, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini price is set at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 48,000) and CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively. Lastly, the top-end option costs CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 55,000), while offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

s50 pro mini vivo Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Vivo S50 Pro Mini
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Both handsets will be available for purchase in China via the Vivo online store. While the Vivo S50 is offered in Confession, Yoyo Blue, Inspiration Purple, and Deep Space Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini ships in Confession, Inspiration Purple, and Deep Space Black shades.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Features

The Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. While the standard model sports a 6.59-inch (1,260x2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Pro Mini variant is equipped with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1,216x2,640 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of performance, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring two prime cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.80GHz. The phone also gets an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Vivo S50 gets an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, offering a peak performance of 3.01GHz and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It also gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini and Vivo S50 carry triple rear camera units, comprising 50-megapixel (f/1.57) primary Sony sensors, 50-megapixel (f/2.65) Sony periscope telephoto cameras, and unspecified ultrawide cameras with f/2.2 aperture and 110-degree field of view. On the front, both handsets sport 50-megapixel selfie cameras with an f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini pack 6,500mAh batteries with 90W wired fast charging support. However, only the Pro Mini model features 40W wireless fast charging support. While the standard model measures 157.52x74.33x7.59mm in dimensions, the Pro Mini measures 150.83x71.76x8.10mm. The Vivo S50 weighs about 197g, and the Vivo S50 Pro Mini weighs about 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S50

Vivo S50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Vivo S50 Pro Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Launch, Vivo S50 Pro Mini launch, Vivo S50 price, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Price, Vivo S50 specifications, Vivo S50 Pro Mini specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables

Related Stories

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  2. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  4. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  5. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  6. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
  7. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  8. Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans: Check Price, Benefits
  9. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  10. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  2. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
  3. All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series
  4. Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir
  5. Lakshmi Manchu’s Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »