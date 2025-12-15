Vivo S50 Pro Mini and the standard Vivo S50 were launched in China on Monday as the latest addition to the tech firm's S series. The Chinese smartphone maker's new Vivo S50 lineup succeeds the Vivo S30 series, which includes the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini. Both new phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Vivo online store. While the standard model is offered in four colourways, the Pro Mini variant comes in three shades. Moreover, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Price, Availability

Vivo S50 price starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 39,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,399 (about Rs. 44,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option costs CNY 3,599 (about Rs. 46,000) and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

On the other hand, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini price is set at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 48,000) and CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively. Lastly, the top-end option costs CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 55,000), while offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Photo Credit: Vivo

Both handsets will be available for purchase in China via the Vivo online store. While the Vivo S50 is offered in Confession, Yoyo Blue, Inspiration Purple, and Deep Space Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini ships in Confession, Inspiration Purple, and Deep Space Black shades.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Features

The Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. While the standard model sports a 6.59-inch (1,260x2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Pro Mini variant is equipped with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1,216x2,640 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of performance, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring two prime cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.80GHz. The phone also gets an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Vivo S50 gets an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, offering a peak performance of 3.01GHz and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It also gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini and Vivo S50 carry triple rear camera units, comprising 50-megapixel (f/1.57) primary Sony sensors, 50-megapixel (f/2.65) Sony periscope telephoto cameras, and unspecified ultrawide cameras with f/2.2 aperture and 110-degree field of view. On the front, both handsets sport 50-megapixel selfie cameras with an f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini pack 6,500mAh batteries with 90W wired fast charging support. However, only the Pro Mini model features 40W wireless fast charging support. While the standard model measures 157.52x74.33x7.59mm in dimensions, the Pro Mini measures 150.83x71.76x8.10mm. The Vivo S50 weighs about 197g, and the Vivo S50 Pro Mini weighs about 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.