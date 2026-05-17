Vimal Khanna Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Vimal Khanna is a fast, exciting thriller. The series depicts the story of danger, secrets, and survival. This show is based on the renowned "Vimal Series” by Surendra Mohan Pathak. It brings a popular book character to life in an interesting way. This story captures the viewers, especially for those who are into emotions and thrilling twists. It features Sunny Hinduja as Vimal Khanna, Isha Talwar as Amrita, Manjeet Singh Rathore as Jason, and many other veteran actors sharing the screen.## When and Where to Watch Vimal KhannaThe series Vimal Khanna started streaming on May 15, 2026, on Amazon MX Player. [Viewers](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/viewers) also enjoy the show at their comfort with free access on the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.## Trailer and Plot of Vimal KhannaThe [trailer](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/trailer) gives us a glimpse of a man whose life changes when he is blamed for his brother's murder, even though he did not do it. He is compelled to run, hide, and fight to survive. To survive, he takes on a new identity. Every step becomes risky, and he needs to think smart to prove his truth.## Cast and Crew of Vimal KhannaThe show stars Sunny Hinduja as Vimal Khanna, along with talented actors like Isha Talwar, Tara Alisha Berry, and Akshay Anand. The series is directed by Saket Chaudhary and Abhinav Pareek.## Reception of Vimal KhannaThe series is very new; still, it is getting a lot of attention. Its IMDb [rating](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/rating) is not yet available and is expected to update soon.