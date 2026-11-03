Vivo V80 FE is set to hit the market soon. The launch date is still under wraps, but the phone has appeared on the company's official Philippines website, indicating it will arrive soon. The listing reveals key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo V80 FE is listed with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also received certification from Thailand's NBTC authority.

Vivo V80 FE Set to Launch Soon

Vivo V80 FE is listed on the Philippines website with a 'coming soon' tag. It is shown in Chill Green and Sparkling Gold colour options.

As per the listing, the Vivo V80 FE features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 459ppi pixel density. The screen is rated to deliver up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness and 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode.

The Vivo V80 FE has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset. It carries 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7.0.

For optics, the Vivo V80 FE features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel ZEISS primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

The Vivo V80 FE is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 17.6 hours of navigation time in a single charge. It has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 4,666 sq mm vapour chamber for keeping thermals under control.

Vivo V80 FE Listed on NBTC Website

Photo Credit: NBTC

Additionally, the Vivo V80 FE, bearing the model number V2624, has reportedly received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The listing shows support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks.

The NBTC entry confirms that Vivo V80 FE will launch in the Asian market soon. The handset will succeed the Vivo V70 FE, which was released in April with a starting price of Rs. 37,999.