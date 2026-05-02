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Smartphones Launched in India (April 2026): OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Oppo F33 Pro 5G and More

Here are some of the most notable smartphones that were launched in India in April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2026 10:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (April 2026): OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Oppo F33 Pro 5G and More

OnePlus Nord 6 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 packs a 9,000mAh battery
  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro is offered in three Pantone shades
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Unfazed by the global memory crisis, smartphone makers launched a number of new handsets in the country in April. The list of new smartphones includes the OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 5G, the special edition Redmi Note 15 model, Vivo V70 FE 5G, and the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. Each phone has a unique thing to offer. Among the lot, the mid-range Vivo T5 Pro 5G packs the largest battery, boasting a 9,020mAh cell. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is offered in three Pantone-curated colourways.

If you are planning to get one of the recently launched smartphones in India, here's a handy list for you with their prices, exact launch dates, key specifications, and features, helping you make an informed buying decision.

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Smartphones Launched in India (April 2026)

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6 is the smartphone maker's latest Nord series handset, succeeding last year's Nord 5. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Crystal Guard protection. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it runs on the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and is promised to receive four OS upgrades and six years of security updates. An octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset powers the phone, along with a massive 9,000mAh battery. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date

OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India on April 7.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The price of the OnePlus Nord 6 starts at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant, which offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Arriving as the company's latest Edge 70 series handset, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro runs on Android 16-based Hello UI, and is promised to receive up to three years of OS upgrades and security patches. It sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,272x2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED 10-bit display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

motorola edge 70 pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Launch Date

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India on April 22, and is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India

In terms of pricing, the base variant of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro costs Rs. 38,999 and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G was launched in India along with the Oppo F33 5G. The handset is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,372 pixels) flat AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. A 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset powers the new phone, along with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

oppo f33 series oppo

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Launch Date

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G was launched in India on April 15.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India

The price of the Oppo F33 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 40,999.

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE is the latest addition to the company's V lineup, which runs on the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises up to six years of security updates for the phone. It is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) OLED screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It carries a dual rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery.

vivo v70 fe vivo 3

Vivo V70 FE Launch Date

The company launched the Vivo V70 FE 5G on April 5.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V70 FE 5G was launched at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants arrived at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

The Xiaomi sub-brand unveiled the special edition of the Redmi Note 15 model in April, dubbed Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) Curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The phone ships with IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset powers the handset, along with an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

redmi note 15 se 5g main

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launch Date

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was launched in India on April 2.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India

Pricing of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

The latest T series model, dubbed Vivo T5 Pro 5G, is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, and 449 ppi pixel density. An octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz, powers the new Vivo T5 Pro 5G. It is backed by a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

vivo t5 pro 5g

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Date

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G was launched in India on April 15.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

The company launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

Smartphone Model Launch Date
Vivo V70 FE April 2
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G April 2
OnePlus Nord 6 April 7
Vivo T5 Pro 5G April 15
Oppo F33 Pro 5G April 15
Oppo F33 5G April 15
Motorola Edge 70 Pro April 22
Poco C81 April 23
Poco C81x April 23
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
OPPO F33 Pro 5G

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The design of the back panel is unique and eye-catching
  • Long battery life
  • VC cooling ensures minimal throttling
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Underpowered chipset
  • Dual-LED flash masked as a ring light
Read detailed OPPO F33 Pro 5G review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, OnePlus, Motorola, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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