The Vivo V80 FE is set to launch soon in global markets as the latest addition to the V80 lineup. While the company has yet to announce its availability in India, the purported handset has surfaced on multiple certification sites, suggesting it could launch in the country, too. Ahead of its debut, a tipster has leaked the colourways of the Indian variant. The Vivo V80 FE is tipped to be offered in two colour options, one of which could be exclusive to the country.

Vivo V80 FE Colour Options (Leaked)

According to tipster Paras Guglani, writing on the PassionateGeekz blog, the Vivo V80 FE is expected to launch in India soon in Red and Green. The reported Red finish could be exclusive to the Indian market. Meanwhile, the handset is currently listed in Chill Green and Sparkling Gold shades in select global markets.

Vivo has not officially confirmed the India launch date or the colour options. However, the handset's appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database under model number V2624 suggests the company is preparing to introduce it in the country. The V80 FE has also appeared on certification platforms in other markets and on Vivo's official website, revealing some of its expected specifications.

Based on its global listing, the Vivo V80 FE could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It could run Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

For optics, the Vivo V80 FE is expected to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel ZEISS-branded primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The purported handset could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It may also feature an IP68 + IP69 rated-build, a vapour chamber cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.