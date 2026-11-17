Vivo V80 FE was recently listed on the company's website in select global markets, revealing the mid-range smartphone's key specifications, features, colour options, and design. Now, the tech firm has started teasing the global launch of the Vivo V80 FE. The handset will debut soon globally in two colour options. It will sport a horizontal rear camera module. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 38 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phone will also ship with the latest OriginOS version.

Vivo V80 FE Set to Launch Soon

In a post on X, the tech firm confirmed that the Vivo V80 FE will be launched in select global markets soon. While the teaser does not announce the exact launch date or regions, it does reveal that the phone will feature a Zeiss-tuned rear camera system. Further, the handset is shown in the Sparkling Gold colourway, with a flat rear panel and a horizontal camera module.

A burst of golden fireworks. ✨ Meet vivo V80 FE in Sparkling Gold. Every Time You Pick It Up, a Moment of Delight Unfolds. Stunning CMF design meets brilliant camera. Let every day shine. #vivoV80FE #ShineAsWeAre #ZEISSPortraitsoPro https://t.co/nryizeuf77 — vivo Global (@Vivo_GLOBAL) November 16, 2026

Vivo's upcoming phone was recently listed on the Vivo Philippines website, revealing the handset's specifications and features. Apart from the Sparkling Gold shade, the Vivo V80 FE will also be offered in a Chill Green colour option. It will launch as a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Vivo's latest Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

The Vivo V80 FE will sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 459 ppi pixel density, U9 light-emitting material, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It will also ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

Further, the Vivo V80 FE will feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Vivo V80 FE will carry a Zeiss-tuned dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. It will also sport a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front–facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 92-degree field of view.

The Vivo V80 FE will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 17.6 hours of navigation, 15.5 hours of “Reels scrolling”, or 38 hours of talk time on a single charge. It will offer support for 90W wired fast charging. The phone will also feature a vapour chamber cooling solution with a 4,666 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management. It will measure 157.78 × 74.53 × 7.84mm and weigh about 202g.