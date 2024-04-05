Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro debuted in India in January with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Now, Vivo is reportedly considering adding the Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100s to this lineup. The Chinese smartphone brand hasn't confirmed the existence of these models, but ahead of it, the phones have appeared on various certification sites, hinting at imminent arrival. The Vivo X100s Pro has allegedly been spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the PD2324 model number, whereas the Vivo X100s has reportedly surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

MySmartPrice has spotted the listing of the Vivo X100s Pro on Google Play Console with model number PD2324. The listing shows some specifications, including an octa-core MT6989 (MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC) SoC, alongside Mali G720 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. The phone also seems to have a 1,260x2,800 pixels resolution display with 560ppi pixel density and runs Android 11.

The Google Play Console listing also purportedly includes an official-looking image that shows the Vivo X100s Pro with a curved display.

Separately, an alleged listing on the MIIT website, spotted by ITHome, shows the Vivo X100s with model number V2359A. As per the screenshots of the listing shared by the publication, the smartphone will offer 5G connectivity and have an Andorid operating system. However, it doesn't provide any further details. A previous 3C listing suggested that the phone will get 120W fast charging and support UFCS-integrated charging.

Although the launch timeline for Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100s is still not confirmed by Vivo, the listings on the Google Play Console and MIIT sites suggest that they could be announced in the coming days.

The Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 were launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively. They boast Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipsets. They feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

