Vivo X100 Ultra is all set to go official on May 13 and the Chinese tech brand has posted camera samples online to hype up its camera prowess. Additionally, Vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdong has revealed the camera specifications of the flagship phone. The Vivo X100 Ultra will come with Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 camera sensor at the rear. It will also feature Sony's latest Lytia LYT-900, a 1-inch sensor. The Vivo X100 Ultra will be unveiled alongside the Vivo X100S and Vivo X100s Pro.

Jia Jingdong, through a Weibo post, announced that the Vivo X100 Ultra will be equipped with Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 sensor. This sensor is believed to be jointly developed by Vivo and Samsung. It is claimed to be the world's strongest periscope telephoto lens, which enhances clarity and sharpness, and restores natural colours. This periscope telephoto sensor comes with Zeiss APO certification.

Further, the Vivo X100 Ultra's camera unit will also include Sony's 1-inch LYT900 50-megapixel sensor with CIPA 4.5 level gimbal image stabilisation. This CIPA level 4.5 is claimed to be the most advanced anti-shake standard presently and it is said to detect handshakes and quickly calculates shake data in real time.

Vivo has officially shared camera samples on Weibo, providing a glimpse of the upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra's camera capabilities. The handset was developed internally by Vivo under the codename “Thanos.”

Additionally, a Chinese media outlet reports that Vivo employs second-generation VCS technology to optimise pixel light sensitivity in the Vivo X100 Ultra. It reportedly uses the industry's only fluorite-grade glass lens, FCD100, with an Abbe number as high as 95 for improved image quality. FCD100 was reportedly previously used in Sony's professional cameras. The handset is believed to feature a third 50-megapixel LYT600 ultra-wide-angle rear camera. It could also get a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera with support for 4K video capturing at 60 frames per second.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is currently up for pre-reservations in China in Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight colour options. It will be announced on May 13 along with the Vivo X100 duo. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

The Vivo X100 Ultra is tipped to go on sale in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB from May 28. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

