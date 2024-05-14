Vivo launched the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone in its home country on Tuesday (May 14) with flagship camera features. The new X100 series phone packs a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch main camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with CIPA 4.5 stabilisation. This 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HP9 sensor, co-developed with Samsung, is touted to deliver shots up to 20x zoom. The new Vivo X100 Ultra shares many hardware features with the Vivo X100 Pro. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo X100 Ultra price

Price of Vivo X100 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is offered in Bai Yueguang, Space Grey, and Titanium colour options (translated from Chinese). It is up for pre-orders on Vivo's China website and will go on sale starting May 28.

Vivo X100 Ultra specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X100 Ultra runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 2K(1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E7 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, alongside Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

As mentioned, the Vivo X100 Ultra has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 1-inch size 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with CIPA 4.5 level gimbal image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 1/2-inch size sensor and 14mm focal length, and a 200-megapixel APO super telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 1/1.4-inch pixel size, f/2.67 aperture, 85mm focal length, and CIPA 4.5 image stabilisation. The handset includes a Blueprint imaging chip V3+ chip for shooting 4K movie portrait videos.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X100 Ultra has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is arranged in the hole punch cutout on the display and it zooms between 1x and 2x.

The Vivo X100 Ultra houses up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and packs stereo dual speakers. It is claimed to have passed both IP69 and IP68 dust and water resistance tests. It has an X-axis motor for gaming as well.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X100 Ultra with 80W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.07x75.57x9.23mm and weighs 229 grams.

