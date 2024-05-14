Technology News
Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts: Price, Specifications

Vivo X100 Ultra boasts IP69 and IP68 ratings.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 13:31 IST
Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Ultra houses up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the new phone
  • Vivo X100 Ultra has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup
  • It will go on sale in China from May 28
Vivo launched the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone in its home country on Tuesday (May 14) with flagship camera features. The new X100 series phone packs a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch main camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with CIPA 4.5 stabilisation. This 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HP9 sensor, co-developed with Samsung, is touted to deliver shots up to 20x zoom. The new Vivo X100 Ultra shares many hardware features with the Vivo X100 Pro. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo X100 Ultra price

Price of Vivo X100 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is offered in Bai Yueguang, Space Grey, and Titanium colour options (translated from Chinese). It is up for pre-orders on Vivo's China website and will go on sale starting May 28.

Vivo X100 Ultra specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X100 Ultra runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 2K(1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E7 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, alongside Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. 

As mentioned, the Vivo X100 Ultra has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 1-inch size 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with CIPA 4.5 level gimbal image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 1/2-inch size sensor and 14mm focal length, and a 200-megapixel APO super telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 1/1.4-inch pixel size, f/2.67 aperture, 85mm focal length, and CIPA 4.5 image stabilisation. The handset includes a Blueprint imaging chip V3+ chip for shooting 4K movie portrait videos.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X100 Ultra has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is arranged in the hole punch cutout on the display and it zooms between 1x and 2x.

vivo x100 ultra titanium Vivo X100 Ultra

The Vivo X100 Ultra houses up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and packs stereo dual speakers. It is claimed to have passed both IP69 and IP68 dust and water resistance tests. It has an X-axis motor for gaming as well. 

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X100 Ultra with 80W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.07x75.57x9.23mm and weighs 229 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X100 Ultra

Vivo X100 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra Price, Vivo X100 Ultra Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts: Price, Specifications
